Textbook Question
Draw the structure for each of the following:
c. ethyl vinyl ether
d. allyl alcohol
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Draw the structure for each of the following:
c. ethyl vinyl ether
d. allyl alcohol
What is each compound's systematic name?
c.
d.
What is each compound's systematic name?
g.
h.
What is each compound's systematic name?
e.
f.
Draw the structure for each of the following:
a. 3,3-dimethylcyclopentene
b. 6-bromo-2,3-dimethyl-2-hexene
How many carbons are in the planar double-bond system in the following compound?