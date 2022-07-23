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Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 8a
Chapter 6, Problem 8a

a. How many vinylic hydrogens does cyclopentene have?
b. How many allylic hydrogens does it have?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of vinylic and allylic hydrogens. Vinylic hydrogens are directly attached to a carbon-carbon double bond (sp² hybridized carbons). Allylic hydrogens are attached to a carbon atom that is adjacent to a carbon-carbon double bond (sp³ hybridized carbons).
Step 2: Draw the structure of cyclopentene. Cyclopentene is a five-membered ring with one double bond. Place the double bond in the ring and label the carbons for clarity.
Step 3: Identify the vinylic hydrogens. Look at the two carbons involved in the double bond. Each of these carbons is sp² hybridized. Count the hydrogens directly attached to these two carbons.
Step 4: Identify the allylic hydrogens. Look at the carbons adjacent to the double bond. These carbons are sp³ hybridized. Count the hydrogens attached to these adjacent carbons.
Step 5: Sum up the vinylic and allylic hydrogens separately. Ensure that you account for all hydrogens in the structure and verify your counts to avoid errors.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vinylic Hydrogens

Vinylic hydrogens are the hydrogen atoms that are directly bonded to a carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). In the case of cyclopentene, which contains a double bond in its ring structure, the hydrogens attached to the carbons involved in the double bond are considered vinylic. Understanding the structure of cyclopentene is essential to identify these hydrogens accurately.
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Allylic Hydrogens

Allylic hydrogens are those that are attached to a carbon atom adjacent to a carbon-carbon double bond. In cyclopentene, the carbons next to the double bond contribute to the count of allylic hydrogens. Recognizing the position of the double bond in the cyclopentene structure helps in determining how many allylic hydrogens are present.
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Cyclopentene Structure

Cyclopentene is a cyclic alkene with five carbon atoms and one double bond. Its structure influences the number of vinylic and allylic hydrogens. By visualizing or drawing the molecular structure, one can easily identify the locations of the double bond and the corresponding hydrogens, which is crucial for answering the question about the number of vinylic and allylic hydrogens.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structure for each of the following:

c. ethyl vinyl ether

d. allyl alcohol

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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

c.

d.

1380
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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

g.

h.

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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

e.

f.

1364
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Textbook Question

Draw the structure for each of the following:

a. 3,3-dimethylcyclopentene

b. 6-bromo-2,3-dimethyl-2-hexene

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Textbook Question

How many carbons are in the planar double-bond system in the following compound?

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