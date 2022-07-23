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Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 9c,d
Chapter 6, Problem 9c,d

Draw the structure for each of the following:
c. ethyl vinyl ether
d. allyl alcohol

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the naming conventions for the compounds. Ethyl vinyl ether is an ether with an ethyl group (CH₃CH₂-) and a vinyl group (-CH=CH₂) attached to the oxygen atom. Allyl alcohol is an alcohol with an allyl group (-CH₂CH=CH₂) attached to the hydroxyl (-OH) group.
Step 2: For ethyl vinyl ether, start by drawing the oxygen atom in the center. Attach the ethyl group (CH₃CH₂-) to one side of the oxygen atom and the vinyl group (-CH=CH₂) to the other side. Ensure the double bond in the vinyl group is correctly represented.
Step 3: For allyl alcohol, begin by drawing the hydroxyl (-OH) group. Attach the allyl group (-CH₂CH=CH₂) to the carbon atom bonded to the hydroxyl group. Represent the double bond in the allyl group accurately.
Step 4: Verify the structures by checking the connectivity and ensuring all valencies are satisfied. Oxygen should have two bonds, and carbon should have four bonds.
Step 5: Label the structures clearly to distinguish ethyl vinyl ether and allyl alcohol. Confirm that the functional groups (ether and alcohol) are correctly represented in each structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ether Functional Group

Ethers are organic compounds characterized by an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups. In the case of ethyl vinyl ether, the structure includes an ethyl group (C2H5) and a vinyl group (C2H3), connected through an oxygen atom. Understanding the ether functional group is essential for drawing its structure and recognizing its properties.
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Allyl Group

The allyl group is a three-carbon substituent with the formula -CH2-CH=CH2. It is derived from propene and is significant in organic chemistry due to its reactivity and role in various reactions. Recognizing the allyl group is crucial for accurately depicting allyl alcohol, which contains this group attached to a hydroxyl (-OH) functional group.
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Hydroxyl Functional Group

The hydroxyl functional group consists of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom (-OH) and is characteristic of alcohols. In allyl alcohol, the hydroxyl group is attached to the allyl group, influencing its chemical behavior and properties. Understanding the role of the hydroxyl group is vital for drawing the correct structure and predicting the reactivity of alcohols.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. How many vinylic hydrogens does cyclopentene have?

b. How many allylic hydrogens does it have?

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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

g.

h.

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Textbook Question

Draw the isomers for the following compounds and then name each one:

a. 2-methyl-2,4-hexadiene

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Textbook Question

How many carbons are in the planar double-bond system in each of the following compounds?

a.

b.

c.

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure for each of the following:

a. 3,3-dimethylcyclopentene

b. 6-bromo-2,3-dimethyl-2-hexene

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Textbook Question

How many carbons are in the planar double-bond system in the following compound?

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