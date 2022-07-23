Textbook Question
a. How many vinylic hydrogens does cyclopentene have?
b. How many allylic hydrogens does it have?
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a. How many vinylic hydrogens does cyclopentene have?
b. How many allylic hydrogens does it have?
What is each compound's systematic name?
g.
h.
Draw the isomers for the following compounds and then name each one:
a. 2-methyl-2,4-hexadiene
How many carbons are in the planar double-bond system in each of the following compounds?
a.
b.
c.
Draw the structure for each of the following:
a. 3,3-dimethylcyclopentene
b. 6-bromo-2,3-dimethyl-2-hexene
How many carbons are in the planar double-bond system in the following compound?