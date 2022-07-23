Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 7g,h
Chapter 6, Problem 7g,h

What is each compound's systematic name?
g. Structural formula of an organic compound with a bromine atom attached, illustrating alkene naming conventions.
h. Structural formulas of alkenes with systematic names indicated for each compound.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of each compound provided in parts g and h. Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in each structure, as this will form the base name of the compound.
Step 2: Determine the functional groups present in each compound. Functional groups such as alcohols (-OH), ketones (C=O), aldehydes (-CHO), carboxylic acids (-COOH), and others will influence the suffix or prefix of the systematic name.
Step 3: Assign locants (numbers) to the carbon atoms in the main chain to indicate the positions of substituents and functional groups. Start numbering from the end of the chain that gives the lowest possible numbers to the substituents and functional groups.
Step 4: Name the substituents attached to the main chain, such as alkyl groups (e.g., methyl, ethyl) or halogens (e.g., chloro, bromo). Combine these names with the locants determined in Step 3.
Step 5: Construct the full systematic name by combining the base name, locants, substituents, and functional group suffixes. Ensure the name follows IUPAC nomenclature rules, including proper use of hyphens and commas.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides a set of rules to create unique names based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:43
The different parts of an IUPAC name

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the properties and reactivity of organic compounds, which directly influences their systematic naming.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Identifying Functional Groups

Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties, making it important to specify the correct structure when naming a compound. Understanding isomerism is vital for accurately determining the systematic names of compounds, as different structures can yield different names.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:47
Monosaccharides - D and L Isomerism
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structure for each of the following:

c. ethyl vinyl ether

d. allyl alcohol

1143
views
Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

c.

d.

1380
views
Textbook Question

a. How many vinylic hydrogens does cyclopentene have?

b. How many allylic hydrogens does it have?

2038
views
Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

a.

b.

1286
views
Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

e.

f.

1364
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structure for each of the following:

a. 3,3-dimethylcyclopentene

b. 6-bromo-2,3-dimethyl-2-hexene

1548
views