Textbook Question
Draw the structure for each of the following:
c. ethyl vinyl ether
d. allyl alcohol
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Draw the structure for each of the following:
c. ethyl vinyl ether
d. allyl alcohol
What is each compound's systematic name?
c.
d.
a. How many vinylic hydrogens does cyclopentene have?
b. How many allylic hydrogens does it have?
What is each compound's systematic name?
a.
b.
What is each compound's systematic name?
e.
f.
Draw the structure for each of the following:
a. 3,3-dimethylcyclopentene
b. 6-bromo-2,3-dimethyl-2-hexene