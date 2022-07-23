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Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 49
Chapter 6, Problem 49

Draw the skeletal structure of 3,3-dimethyl-7-(1-methylethyl)-6-(1-methylpropyl)decane.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parent chain: The parent chain is 'decane,' which means it is a straight chain of 10 carbon atoms. Number the chain from one end to the other to assign substituents the lowest possible numbers.
Locate the substituents: The name indicates three substituents: (1) 3,3-dimethyl, (2) 7-(1-methylethyl), and (3) 6-(1-methylpropyl). These substituents will be attached to the parent chain at carbons 3, 7, and 6, respectively.
Draw the substituents: (1) At carbon 3, draw two methyl groups (-CH₃) attached to the same carbon. (2) At carbon 7, draw an isopropyl group (-CH(CH₃)₂), which corresponds to the '1-methylethyl' group. (3) At carbon 6, draw a sec-butyl group (-CH(CH₃)CH₂CH₃), which corresponds to the '1-methylpropyl' group.
Assemble the structure: Start with the 10-carbon parent chain and attach the substituents at their respective positions. Ensure that the substituents are drawn in their correct structural forms and that all carbons have four bonds.
Verify the structure: Double-check that the substituents are placed at the correct positions (3, 6, and 7), that the parent chain remains intact, and that all carbons and hydrogens are accounted for in the skeletal structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Skeletal Structures

Skeletal structures are simplified representations of organic molecules that depict the arrangement of carbon atoms and their bonds. In these diagrams, carbon atoms are represented by vertices or ends of lines, while hydrogen atoms are often omitted for clarity. Understanding how to read and draw skeletal structures is essential for visualizing complex organic compounds.
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How bondline is different from Lewis Structures.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds based on their structure. It provides rules for identifying the longest carbon chain, substituents, and their positions. Familiarity with IUPAC naming conventions is crucial for interpreting and constructing the names of organic molecules, such as 3,3-dimethyl-7-(1-methylethyl)-6-(1-methylpropyl)decane.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Substituents and Branching

Substituents are groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon chain, affecting the molecule's properties and reactivity. In the context of the given compound, understanding how to identify and represent branched substituents, like isopropyl and isobutyl groups, is vital for accurately drawing the skeletal structure and recognizing the overall molecular architecture.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Of the compounds you named in Problem 45:

b. Which is the least stable?

a.

b.

c.

d.

e.

f.

820
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Textbook Question

a. Which is the most stable: 3,4-dimethyl-2-hexene, 2,3-dimethyl-2-hexene, or 4,5-dimethyl-2-hexene?

b. Which compound has the largest heat of hydrogenation?

c. Which compound has the smallest heat of hydrogenation?

880
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Textbook Question

Of the compounds you named in Problem 45:

a. Which is the most stable?

a.

b.

c.

d.

e.

f.

788
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Textbook Question

Which bond is stronger? Briefly explain why.

a.

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Textbook Question

In a reaction in which reactant A is in equilibrium with product B at 25 °C, what relative amounts of A and B are present at equilibrium if ∆G° at 25 °C is

a. 2.72 kcal/mol?

b. 0.65 kcal/mol?

1178
views
Textbook Question

In a reaction in which reactant A is in equilibrium with product B at 25 °C, what relative amounts of A and B are present at equilibrium if ∆G° at 25 °C is

c. -2.72 kcal/mol?

d. -0.65 kcal/mol?

849
views