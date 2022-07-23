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Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 51a
Chapter 6, Problem 51a

Which bond is stronger? Briefly explain why.
a. Comparison of CH3-Cl and CH3-Br bonds with arrows indicating bond strength differences.

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1
Step 1: Understand the concept of bond strength. Bond strength is determined by the bond dissociation energy, which is the energy required to break a bond in a molecule. Stronger bonds have higher bond dissociation energies.
Step 2: Identify the types of bonds being compared. For example, single bonds (sigma bonds), double bonds (one sigma and one pi bond), or triple bonds (one sigma and two pi bonds). Triple bonds are generally stronger than double bonds, which are stronger than single bonds.
Step 3: Consider the atomic size and electronegativity of the atoms involved in the bond. Smaller atoms form shorter and stronger bonds, while higher electronegativity differences can lead to stronger polar bonds.
Step 4: Evaluate resonance and hybridization effects. Bonds in resonance structures may be delocalized, which can affect their strength. Similarly, bonds involving sp-hybridized orbitals are shorter and stronger than those involving sp2 or sp3 orbitals.
Step 5: Compare the bond dissociation energies or use the above factors to determine which bond is stronger. Provide a brief explanation based on the factors influencing bond strength, such as bond order, atomic size, and hybridization.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bond Strength

Bond strength refers to the amount of energy required to break a bond between two atoms. It is influenced by factors such as the type of bond (single, double, or triple), the electronegativity of the atoms involved, and the bond length. Generally, shorter bonds and those involving greater overlap of atomic orbitals are stronger.
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Single bonds, double bonds, and triple bonds.

Types of Chemical Bonds

Chemical bonds can be categorized into ionic, covalent, and metallic bonds. Covalent bonds, formed by the sharing of electrons, can be further classified into single, double, and triple bonds, with triple bonds being the strongest due to increased electron sharing. Understanding these types helps in comparing bond strengths effectively.
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Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a bond. Atoms with high electronegativity tend to form stronger bonds with other atoms, as they can pull shared electrons closer, resulting in a more stable bond. This concept is crucial for understanding why certain bonds are stronger than others.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:

a. 2-methyl-2,4-hexadiene

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Textbook Question

Draw the skeletal structure of 3,3-dimethyl-7-(1-methylethyl)-6-(1-methylpropyl)decane.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:

b. 1,5-heptadiene

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Textbook Question

In a reaction in which reactant A is in equilibrium with product B at 25 °C, what relative amounts of A and B are present at equilibrium if ∆G° at 25 °C is

a. 2.72 kcal/mol?

b. 0.65 kcal/mol?

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Textbook Question

Which bond is stronger? Briefly explain why.

b.

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Textbook Question

In a reaction in which reactant A is in equilibrium with product B at 25 °C, what relative amounts of A and B are present at equilibrium if ∆G° at 25 °C is

c. -2.72 kcal/mol?

d. -0.65 kcal/mol?

849
views