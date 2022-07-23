Textbook Question
Of the compounds you named in Problem 45:
b. Which is the least stable?
a.
b.
c.
d.
e.
f.
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Of the compounds you named in Problem 45:
b. Which is the least stable?
a.
b.
c.
d.
e.
f.
Of the compounds you named in Problem 45:
a. Which is the most stable?
a.
b.
c.
d.
e.
f.
Name the following:
d.
e.
f.
Draw the skeletal structure of 3,3-dimethyl-7-(1-methylethyl)-6-(1-methylpropyl)decane.
In a reaction in which reactant A is in equilibrium with product B at 25 °C, what relative amounts of A and B are present at equilibrium if ∆G° at 25 °C is
a. 2.72 kcal/mol?
b. 0.65 kcal/mol?
In a reaction in which reactant A is in equilibrium with product B at 25 °C, what relative amounts of A and B are present at equilibrium if ∆G° at 25 °C is
c. -2.72 kcal/mol?
d. -0.65 kcal/mol?