Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 47
Chapter 6, Problem 47

a. Which is the most stable: 3,4-dimethyl-2-hexene, 2,3-dimethyl-2-hexene, or 4,5-dimethyl-2-hexene?
b. Which compound has the largest heat of hydrogenation?
c. Which compound has the smallest heat of hydrogenation?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the stability of alkenes. Alkene stability is influenced by the degree of substitution of the double bond. More substituted alkenes are generally more stable due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects. Tetrasubstituted alkenes are the most stable, followed by trisubstituted, disubstituted, and monosubstituted alkenes.
Step 2: Analyze the substitution pattern of each compound. For 3,4-dimethyl-2-hexene, the double bond is between carbons 2 and 3, and it is trisubstituted. For 2,3-dimethyl-2-hexene, the double bond is between carbons 2 and 3, and it is tetrasubstituted. For 4,5-dimethyl-2-hexene, the double bond is between carbons 2 and 3, and it is disubstituted.
Step 3: Compare the stability of the compounds. Based on the substitution pattern, 2,3-dimethyl-2-hexene (tetrasubstituted) is the most stable, followed by 3,4-dimethyl-2-hexene (trisubstituted), and then 4,5-dimethyl-2-hexene (disubstituted).
Step 4: Understand the relationship between heat of hydrogenation and stability. The heat of hydrogenation is inversely related to alkene stability. More stable alkenes release less heat upon hydrogenation, while less stable alkenes release more heat.
Step 5: Determine the compounds with the largest and smallest heat of hydrogenation. The least stable compound, 4,5-dimethyl-2-hexene, will have the largest heat of hydrogenation. The most stable compound, 2,3-dimethyl-2-hexene, will have the smallest heat of hydrogenation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stability of Alkenes

The stability of alkenes is influenced by the degree of substitution at the double bond. More substituted alkenes, such as tetrasubstituted or trisubstituted, are generally more stable due to hyperconjugation and the inductive effect of alkyl groups. In this context, comparing the substitution patterns of 3,4-dimethyl-2-hexene, 2,3-dimethyl-2-hexene, and 4,5-dimethyl-2-hexene will help determine which is the most stable.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:28
Understanding trends of alkene stability.

Heat of Hydrogenation

The heat of hydrogenation is a measure of the energy released when an alkene is converted to an alkane through the addition of hydrogen. A higher heat of hydrogenation indicates a less stable alkene, as more energy is required to break the double bond. Thus, analyzing the heats of hydrogenation for the given compounds will reveal which has the largest and smallest values, correlating with their stability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:48
The definition of hydrogenation.

Zaitsev's Rule

Zaitsev's Rule states that in elimination reactions, the more substituted alkene is typically the major product. This principle can be applied to predict the stability of the alkenes formed from the compounds in the question. Understanding this rule aids in determining which compound will have a lower heat of hydrogenation due to its greater stability, as more substituted alkenes are favored.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:18
Defining Zaitsev’s Rule
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Of the compounds you named in Problem 45:

b. Which is the least stable?

a.

b.

c.

d.

e.

f.

820
views
Textbook Question

Of the compounds you named in Problem 45:

a. Which is the most stable?

a.

b.

c.

d.

e.

f.

788
views
Textbook Question

Name the following:

d.

e.

f.

1152
views
Textbook Question

Draw the skeletal structure of 3,3-dimethyl-7-(1-methylethyl)-6-(1-methylpropyl)decane.

1252
views
Textbook Question

In a reaction in which reactant A is in equilibrium with product B at 25 °C, what relative amounts of A and B are present at equilibrium if ∆G° at 25 °C is

a. 2.72 kcal/mol?

b. 0.65 kcal/mol?

1178
views
Textbook Question

In a reaction in which reactant A is in equilibrium with product B at 25 °C, what relative amounts of A and B are present at equilibrium if ∆G° at 25 °C is

c. -2.72 kcal/mol?

d. -0.65 kcal/mol?

849
views