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Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 46a
Chapter 6, Problem 46a

Of the compounds you named in Problem 45:
a. Which is the most stable?
a.
b.
c.
d.
e.
f.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the stability of each compound based on structural features such as branching, conjugation, and functional groups. Stability is often influenced by factors like hyperconjugation, resonance, and steric hindrance.
Step 2: For alkenes, evaluate the degree of substitution around the double bond. More substituted alkenes are generally more stable due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects.
Step 3: For compounds with functional groups like halogens or carbonyls, consider the electronic effects (e.g., inductive or resonance effects) that stabilize or destabilize the molecule.
Step 4: Compare the branching in alkyl chains. Highly branched alkanes are typically more stable due to reduced steric strain and increased van der Waals interactions.
Step 5: Rank the compounds based on the above factors to determine which is the most stable. Consider resonance stabilization, hyperconjugation, and steric effects collectively.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stability of Organic Compounds

The stability of organic compounds is influenced by factors such as steric hindrance, electronic effects, and resonance. Compounds with lower steric strain and favorable electronic interactions tend to be more stable. Understanding these factors helps predict which compound will be the most stable among a set of options.
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Steric Hindrance

Steric hindrance refers to the repulsion between bulky groups within a molecule, which can affect its stability and reactivity. Compounds with less steric hindrance are generally more stable, as they experience fewer spatial conflicts. Analyzing the molecular structure can reveal areas of steric strain that may impact stability.
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Understanding steric effects.

Resonance Stabilization

Resonance stabilization occurs when a molecule can be represented by multiple valid Lewis structures, allowing for the delocalization of electrons. This delocalization can lower the overall energy of the molecule, enhancing its stability. Identifying resonance structures is crucial for determining the most stable compound in a given set.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Of the compounds you named in Problem 45:

b. Which is the least stable?

a.

b.

c.

d.

e.

f.

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Textbook Question

a. Which is the most stable: 3,4-dimethyl-2-hexene, 2,3-dimethyl-2-hexene, or 4,5-dimethyl-2-hexene?

b. Which compound has the largest heat of hydrogenation?

c. Which compound has the smallest heat of hydrogenation?

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Textbook Question

Name the following:

d.

e.

f.

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Textbook Question

Draw the skeletal structure of 3,3-dimethyl-7-(1-methylethyl)-6-(1-methylpropyl)decane.

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Textbook Question

Name the following:

b.

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Textbook Question

Name the following:

c.

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