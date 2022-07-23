Textbook Question
Which bond is stronger? Briefly explain why.
a.
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Which bond is stronger? Briefly explain why.
a.
For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:
d. 3-methyl-2,4-hexadiene
For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:
b. 1,5-heptadiene
Which bond is stronger? Briefly explain why.
b.
For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:
c. 1,4-pentadiene
In a reaction in which reactant A is in equilibrium with product B at 25 °C, what relative amounts of A and B are present at equilibrium if ∆G° at 25 °C is
c. -2.72 kcal/mol?
d. -0.65 kcal/mol?