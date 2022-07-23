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Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 53a
Chapter 6, Problem 53a

For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:
a. 2-methyl-2,4-hexadiene

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of the compound. The given compound is 2-methyl-2,4-hexadiene. This means the parent chain is hexane (6 carbons), with two double bonds at positions 2 and 4, and a methyl group attached to carbon 2.
Step 2: Identify the possibility of geometric isomerism. Geometric isomerism (cis/trans or E/Z) occurs when there is restricted rotation around a double bond and different groups attached to the carbons of the double bond. Analyze the substituents on the carbons involved in the double bonds at positions 2 and 4.
Step 3: Draw the possible geometric isomers for the double bond at position 2. For the double bond at position 2, consider the groups attached to the carbons: Carbon 2 has a methyl group and a hydrogen, while Carbon 3 has a hydrogen and the rest of the chain. Draw both the cis (same side) and trans (opposite side) configurations.
Step 4: Draw the possible geometric isomers for the double bond at position 4. For the double bond at position 4, Carbon 4 has a hydrogen and the rest of the chain, while Carbon 5 has a hydrogen and a methyl group. Again, draw both the cis and trans configurations for this double bond.
Step 5: Combine the configurations. Since there are two double bonds, each with two possible configurations, there are four possible geometric isomers in total. Name each isomer using the E/Z nomenclature, which is based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules, to describe the configuration of each double bond.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Isomerism

Geometric isomerism, also known as cis-trans isomerism, occurs in compounds with restricted rotation around a double bond or a ring structure. In alkenes, this isomerism arises when two different substituents are attached to each carbon of the double bond, leading to distinct spatial arrangements. The 'cis' isomer has similar groups on the same side, while the 'trans' isomer has them on opposite sides, affecting the compound's physical and chemical properties.
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Double Bonds and Hybridization

Double bonds consist of one sigma bond and one pi bond, resulting from the overlap of p orbitals. In alkenes, such as 2-methyl-2,4-hexadiene, the presence of double bonds influences the molecule's geometry and hybridization. The carbon atoms involved in the double bond are typically sp² hybridized, leading to a planar structure around the double bond, which is crucial for determining possible geometric isomers.
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Naming Isomers

The IUPAC naming system provides a standardized method for naming organic compounds, including geometric isomers. For alkenes, the position of the double bond and the arrangement of substituents must be indicated in the name. In the case of 2-methyl-2,4-hexadiene, the name reflects the location of the double bonds and the presence of the methyl group, which is essential for accurately identifying and distinguishing between the geometric isomers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which bond is stronger? Briefly explain why.

a.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:

d. 3-methyl-2,4-hexadiene

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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:

b. 1,5-heptadiene

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Textbook Question

Which bond is stronger? Briefly explain why.

b.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:

c. 1,4-pentadiene

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Textbook Question

In a reaction in which reactant A is in equilibrium with product B at 25 °C, what relative amounts of A and B are present at equilibrium if ∆G° at 25 °C is

c. -2.72 kcal/mol?

d. -0.65 kcal/mol?

849
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