Naming Isomers

The IUPAC naming system provides a standardized method for naming organic compounds, including geometric isomers. For alkenes, the position of the double bond and the arrangement of substituents must be indicated in the name. In the case of 2-methyl-2,4-hexadiene, the name reflects the location of the double bonds and the presence of the methyl group, which is essential for accurately identifying and distinguishing between the geometric isomers.