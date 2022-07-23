Textbook Question
Of the compounds you named in Problem 45:
a. Which is the most stable?
a.
b.
c.
d.
e.
f.
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Of the compounds you named in Problem 45:
a. Which is the most stable?
a.
b.
c.
d.
e.
f.
Name the following:
d.
e.
f.
Draw the skeletal structures for the compounds in Problem 42.
d. vinyl bromide
e. 1,2-dimethylcyclopentene
f. diallylamine
a. Draw the condensed structures and give the systematic names for all the alkenes with molecular formula C6H12, ignoring stereoisomers. (Hint: There are 13.)
b. Which of the alkenes have E and Z isomers?
c. Which of the alkenes is the most stable?
d. Which of the alkenes is the least stable?
Name the following:
a.
Name the following:
c.