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Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 45b
Chapter 6, Problem 45b

Name the following:
b. Structural representation of alkanes showing cis and trans isomerism with labeled sections for identification.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the molecule. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its length determines the base name of the compound (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Step 2: Determine the functional groups attached to the parent chain. Functional groups such as alcohols (-OH), ketones (C=O), or halides (e.g., -Cl, -Br) influence the naming and priority in nomenclature.
Step 3: Assign numbers to the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the highest-priority functional group. This ensures the functional group gets the lowest possible number.
Step 4: Name the substituents (e.g., methyl, ethyl, propyl) and functional groups, and indicate their positions on the parent chain using the assigned numbers. Combine these names with the base name of the parent chain.
Step 5: Assemble the full name of the compound by following IUPAC rules: list substituents in alphabetical order, include prefixes for multiple identical substituents (e.g., di-, tri-), and ensure the name reflects the correct numbering and priority of functional groups.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nomenclature

Nomenclature in organic chemistry refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on established rules. The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides guidelines to ensure that each compound has a unique and descriptive name, which reflects its structure and functional groups. Understanding nomenclature is essential for accurately identifying and communicating about organic compounds.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amino (-NH2) groups. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for predicting the behavior and reactivity of organic compounds, as they largely determine the compound's properties.
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Structural Isomers

Structural isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but differ in the arrangement of atoms. This can include variations in the connectivity of atoms or the presence of different functional groups. Understanding structural isomerism is important because it can significantly affect the physical and chemical properties of the compounds, leading to different reactivities and applications.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Of the compounds you named in Problem 45:

a. Which is the most stable?

a.

b.

c.

d.

e.

f.

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Textbook Question

Name the following:

d.

e.

f.

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Textbook Question

Draw the skeletal structures for the compounds in Problem 42.

d. vinyl bromide

e. 1,2-dimethylcyclopentene

f. diallylamine

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Textbook Question

a. Draw the condensed structures and give the systematic names for all the alkenes with molecular formula C6H12, ignoring stereoisomers. (Hint: There are 13.)

b. Which of the alkenes have E and Z isomers?

c. Which of the alkenes is the most stable?

d. Which of the alkenes is the least stable?

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1
rank
Textbook Question

Name the following:

a.

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Textbook Question

Name the following:

c.

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