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Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 45d,e,f
Chapter 6, Problem 45d,e,f

Name the following:
d. Structural representation of alkenes with labeled sections for naming practice.
e. Structural representation of an organic compound with multiple carbon chains and branches for naming practice.
f. Structural representation of alkenes with labeled sections for naming practice.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of each compound (d, e, f) provided in the problem. Look for the longest continuous carbon chain, which will determine the base name of the compound.
Step 2: Identify and name any functional groups attached to the main chain. Functional groups such as alcohols (-OH), ketones (C=O), aldehydes (-CHO), carboxylic acids (-COOH), or halogens (e.g., -Cl, -Br) will influence the naming.
Step 3: Determine the position of each substituent or functional group on the main chain. Use the lowest possible numbering system to assign positions to these groups.
Step 4: Combine the names of the substituents, functional groups, and the main chain in the correct order. Follow IUPAC nomenclature rules, ensuring prefixes, infixes, and suffixes are used appropriately.
Step 5: Double-check the name for accuracy, ensuring that all substituents and functional groups are accounted for, and confirm that the numbering system minimizes the position numbers.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nomenclature

Nomenclature in organic chemistry refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on established rules. The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides guidelines to ensure that each compound has a unique and descriptive name, which reflects its structure and functional groups. Understanding nomenclature is essential for accurately identifying and communicating about organic compounds.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amino (-NH2) groups. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for predicting the behavior and reactivity of organic compounds, as they largely determine the compound's properties.
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Structural Isomers

Structural isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but differ in the arrangement of atoms. This can include variations in the connectivity of atoms or the presence of different functional groups. Understanding structural isomerism is important in organic chemistry, as it can significantly affect the physical and chemical properties of the compounds, leading to different reactivities and applications.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Of the compounds you named in Problem 45:

b. Which is the least stable?

a.

b.

c.

d.

e.

f.

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Textbook Question

a. Which is the most stable: 3,4-dimethyl-2-hexene, 2,3-dimethyl-2-hexene, or 4,5-dimethyl-2-hexene?

b. Which compound has the largest heat of hydrogenation?

c. Which compound has the smallest heat of hydrogenation?

880
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Textbook Question

Of the compounds you named in Problem 45:

a. Which is the most stable?

a.

b.

c.

d.

e.

f.

788
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Textbook Question

Name the following:

b.

1022
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Textbook Question

Name the following:

a.

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Textbook Question

Name the following:

c.

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