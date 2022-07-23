Rank the following compounds from most stable to least stable:

Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for a reaction in which
a. the product is thermodynamically unstable and kinetically unstable.
b. the product is thermodynamically unstable and kinetically stable.
Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for a reaction in which
a. the product is thermodynamically unstable and kinetically unstable.
b. the product is thermodynamically unstable and kinetically stable.
The same alkane is obtained from the catalytic hydrogenation of both alkene A and alkene B. The heat of hydrogenation of alkene A is 29.8 kcal/mol, and the heat of hydrogenation of alkene B is 31.4 kcal/mol. Which alkene is more stable?
Convert the following perspective formulas to Fischer projections.
(c)
(d)
What alkene would you start with if you wanted to synthesize
b. ethylcyclopentane?
How many different alkenes can be hydrogenated to form
a. butane?
b. 3-methylpentane?
The rate of the reaction of methyl chloride with hydroxide ion is linearly dependent on both the concentration of methyl chloride and the concentration hydroxide ion. At 30 °C, the constant (k) for the reaction is 1.0 × 10-5 M-1 s-1
b. If the concentration of methyl chloride is decreased to 0.010 M, what will be the effect on
1. the rate of the reaction?
2. the rate constant for the reaction?