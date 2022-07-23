Textbook Question
Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for a reaction in which
a. the product is thermodynamically unstable and kinetically unstable.
b. the product is thermodynamically unstable and kinetically stable.
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Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for a reaction in which
a. the product is thermodynamically unstable and kinetically unstable.
b. the product is thermodynamically unstable and kinetically stable.
Convert the following perspective formulas to Fischer projections.
(c)
(d)
What alkene would you start with if you wanted to synthesize
b. ethylcyclopentane?
What alkene would you start with if you wanted to synthesize
a. pentane?
Rank the following compounds from most stable to least stable:
trans-3-hexene, cis-3-hexene, cis-2,5-dimethyl-3-hexene, (Z)-3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene
How many different alkenes can be hydrogenated to form
a. butane?
b. 3-methylpentane?