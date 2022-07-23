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Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 28c,d
Chapter 6, Problem 28c,d

Convert the following perspective formulas to Fischer projections.
(c)
(d)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the perspective formula. The perspective formula uses wedge and dash bonds to represent the 3D spatial arrangement of atoms around a chiral center. Wedge bonds indicate atoms coming out of the plane towards the viewer, while dash bonds indicate atoms going behind the plane.
Step 2: Identify the chiral centers in the molecule. For both structures, locate the carbon atoms that are bonded to four different groups. These are the chiral centers.
Step 3: Assign the groups around each chiral center to their respective positions in a Fischer projection. In a Fischer projection, the horizontal bonds represent groups coming out of the plane (towards the viewer), and the vertical bonds represent groups going behind the plane.
Step 4: Rotate the molecule mentally or on paper to align the groups correctly for the Fischer projection. Ensure that the groups on the horizontal axis are the ones coming out of the plane, and the groups on the vertical axis are the ones going behind the plane.
Step 5: Draw the Fischer projection. Place the chiral centers vertically, with the substituents arranged according to the spatial orientation determined in the previous step. Ensure that the stereochemistry (R or S configuration) is preserved during the conversion.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fischer Projections

Fischer projections are a two-dimensional representation of three-dimensional organic molecules, particularly useful for depicting stereochemistry. In these projections, vertical lines represent bonds that extend away from the viewer, while horizontal lines represent bonds that come towards the viewer. This format is especially helpful for visualizing chiral centers and understanding the spatial arrangement of substituents around them.
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Chirality

Chirality refers to the property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, much like left and right hands. A chiral molecule typically has at least one carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, creating two distinct stereoisomers. Understanding chirality is crucial for predicting the behavior of molecules in biological systems, as different enantiomers can have vastly different effects.
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Substituent Prioritization

In converting perspective formulas to Fischer projections, it is essential to prioritize substituents based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) rules. These rules dictate that substituents are ranked according to atomic number, with higher atomic numbers receiving higher priority. This prioritization is vital for accurately determining the configuration (R or S) of chiral centers and ensuring correct representation in Fischer projections.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for a reaction in which

a. the product is thermodynamically unstable and kinetically unstable.

b. the product is thermodynamically unstable and kinetically stable.

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Textbook Question

The same alkane is obtained from the catalytic hydrogenation of both alkene A and alkene B. The heat of hydrogenation of alkene A is 29.8 kcal/mol, and the heat of hydrogenation of alkene B is 31.4 kcal/mol. Which alkene is more stable?

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Textbook Question

The rate constant for a reaction can be increased by ______ the stability of the reactant or by ______ the stability of the transition state.

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Textbook Question

Rank the following compounds from most stable to least stable:

trans-3-hexene, cis-3-hexene, cis-2,5-dimethyl-3-hexene, (Z)-3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene

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Textbook Question

How many different alkenes can be hydrogenated to form

a. butane?

b. 3-methylpentane?

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Textbook Question

The rate of the reaction of methyl chloride with hydroxide ion is linearly dependent on both the concentration of methyl chloride and the concentration hydroxide ion. At 30 °C, the constant (k) for the reaction is 1.0 × 10-5 M-1 s-1

b. If the concentration of methyl chloride is decreased to 0.010 M, what will be the effect on

1. the rate of the reaction?

2. the rate constant for the reaction?

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