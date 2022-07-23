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Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 30
Chapter 6, Problem 30

Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for a reaction in which
a. the product is thermodynamically unstable and kinetically unstable.
b. the product is thermodynamically unstable and kinetically stable.

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1
Identify the key features of a reaction coordinate diagram: the x-axis represents the reaction progress, and the y-axis represents the energy.
For part (a), understand that a thermodynamically unstable product means it has higher energy than the reactants, and kinetically unstable means the activation energy is low.
Draw a diagram for part (a) where the product is at a higher energy level than the reactants, and the energy barrier (activation energy) is low.
For part (b), a thermodynamically unstable product still means it has higher energy than the reactants, but kinetically stable means the activation energy is high.
Draw a diagram for part (b) where the product is at a higher energy level than the reactants, but the energy barrier (activation energy) is high, indicating kinetic stability.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Coordinate Diagram

A reaction coordinate diagram is a graphical representation that illustrates the energy changes during a chemical reaction. The x-axis typically represents the progress of the reaction, while the y-axis shows the energy of the system. Key features include the reactants, products, transition states, and activation energy barriers, which help visualize the thermodynamic and kinetic aspects of the reaction.
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Thermodynamic Stability

Thermodynamic stability refers to the relative energy of a compound compared to its reactants. A thermodynamically unstable product has a higher energy than the reactants, making it less favorable and more likely to revert to reactants under standard conditions. This concept is crucial for understanding the equilibrium position of a reaction and the favorability of product formation.
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Kinetic Stability

Kinetic stability pertains to the rate at which a reaction occurs, specifically how quickly reactants convert to products. A kinetically stable product has a high activation energy barrier, meaning that even if it is thermodynamically unstable, it does not readily convert back to reactants. This concept is essential for distinguishing between the speed of a reaction and its overall favorability.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The same alkane is obtained from the catalytic hydrogenation of both alkene A and alkene B. The heat of hydrogenation of alkene A is 29.8 kcal/mol, and the heat of hydrogenation of alkene B is 31.4 kcal/mol. Which alkene is more stable?

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Textbook Question

Convert the following perspective formulas to Fischer projections.

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

From the Arrhenius equation, predict how

a. increasing the experimental activation energy affects the rate constant for a reaction.

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Textbook Question

The rate constant for a reaction can be increased by ______ the stability of the reactant or by ______ the stability of the transition state.

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Textbook Question

Rank the following compounds from most stable to least stable:

trans-3-hexene, cis-3-hexene, cis-2,5-dimethyl-3-hexene, (Z)-3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene

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Textbook Question

The rate of the reaction of methyl chloride with hydroxide ion is linearly dependent on both the concentration of methyl chloride and the concentration hydroxide ion. At 30 °C, the constant (k) for the reaction is 1.0 × 10-5 M-1 s-1

b. If the concentration of methyl chloride is decreased to 0.010 M, what will be the effect on

1. the rate of the reaction?

2. the rate constant for the reaction?

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