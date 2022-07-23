The same alkane is obtained from the catalytic hydrogenation of both alkene A and alkene B. The heat of hydrogenation of alkene A is 29.8 kcal/mol, and the heat of hydrogenation of alkene B is 31.4 kcal/mol. Which alkene is more stable?
Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for a reaction in which
a. the product is thermodynamically unstable and kinetically unstable.
b. the product is thermodynamically unstable and kinetically stable.
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Key Concepts
Reaction Coordinate Diagram
Thermodynamic Stability
Kinetic Stability
Convert the following perspective formulas to Fischer projections.
(c)
(d)
From the Arrhenius equation, predict how
a. increasing the experimental activation energy affects the rate constant for a reaction.
The rate constant for a reaction can be increased by ______ the stability of the reactant or by ______ the stability of the transition state.
Rank the following compounds from most stable to least stable:
trans-3-hexene, cis-3-hexene, cis-2,5-dimethyl-3-hexene, (Z)-3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene
The rate of the reaction of methyl chloride with hydroxide ion is linearly dependent on both the concentration of methyl chloride and the concentration hydroxide ion. At 30 °C, the constant (k) for the reaction is 1.0 × 10-5 M-1 s-1
b. If the concentration of methyl chloride is decreased to 0.010 M, what will be the effect on
1. the rate of the reaction?
2. the rate constant for the reaction?