Textbook Question
Determine the degree of unsaturation and then draw possible structures for noncyclic compounds with the following molecular formulas:
a. C3H6
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Determine the degree of unsaturation and then draw possible structures for noncyclic compounds with the following molecular formulas:
a. C3H6
What is each compound's systematic name?
c.
d.
Determine the degree of unsaturation and then draw possible structures for noncyclic compounds with the following molecular formulas:
b. C3H4
What is each compound's systematic name?
a.
b.
What is each compound's systematic name?
e.
f.
Determine the degree of unsaturation for hydrocarbons with the following molecular formulas:
c. C12H20
d. C40H56