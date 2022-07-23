Unsaturation and Double Bonds

Unsaturation in organic compounds refers to the presence of double or triple bonds between carbon atoms. Each double bond reduces the number of hydrogen atoms that can be attached to the carbon skeleton. The degree of unsaturation can be calculated using the formula: (2C + 2 - H)/2, where C is the number of carbons and H is the number of hydrogens, helping to determine the number of double bonds in b-carotene.