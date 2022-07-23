Textbook Question
Determine the degree of unsaturation and then draw possible structures for noncyclic compounds with the following molecular formulas:
a. C3H6
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Determine the degree of unsaturation and then draw possible structures for noncyclic compounds with the following molecular formulas:
a. C3H6
What is each compound's systematic name?
c.
d.
Several studies have shown that β-carotene, a precursor of vitamin A, may play a role in preventing cancer. β-Carotene has a molecular formula of C40H56, and it contains two rings and no triple bonds. How many double bonds does it have?
Determine the degree of unsaturation and then draw possible structures for noncyclic compounds with the following molecular formulas:
b. C3H4
What is each compound's systematic name?
g.
h.
What is each compound's systematic name?
e.
f.