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Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 7a,b
Chapter 6, Problem 7a,b

What is each compound's systematic name?
a. Structural formula of an alkene with a double bond and a branched chain, labeled with carbon and hydrogen atoms.
b. Structural formula of an alkene with labeled carbon chains and substituents, including a chlorine atom.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the parent chain in each compound. The parent chain is the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms. If there are multiple chains of the same length, choose the one with the most substituents.
Step 2: Number the parent chain starting from the end closest to the first substituent. This ensures the substituents receive the lowest possible numbers.
Step 3: Identify and name all substituents attached to the parent chain. Substituents are groups of atoms branching off the main chain, such as alkyl groups (e.g., methyl, ethyl) or functional groups (e.g., hydroxyl, halogens).
Step 4: Combine the names of the substituents with the parent chain name. Use prefixes (e.g., di-, tri-, tetra-) if there are multiple identical substituents, and list substituents in alphabetical order. Include the position numbers of the substituents before their names.
Step 5: Check for any functional groups that take naming priority (e.g., alcohols, carboxylic acids). If present, modify the parent chain name accordingly and ensure the functional group gets the lowest possible number. Assemble the full systematic name for each compound.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides a set of rules to create unique names based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of compounds.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the properties and reactivity of organic compounds, which directly influences their systematic naming.
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Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties, making it important to specify the correct structure when naming a compound. Understanding isomerism is vital for accurately determining the systematic names of compounds, as different structures can yield different names.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the degree of unsaturation and then draw possible structures for noncyclic compounds with the following molecular formulas:

a. C3H6

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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

c.

d.

1380
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Textbook Question

Several studies have shown that β-carotene, a precursor of vitamin A, may play a role in preventing cancer. β-Carotene has a molecular formula of C40H56, and it contains two rings and no triple bonds. How many double bonds does it have?

991
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Textbook Question

Determine the degree of unsaturation and then draw possible structures for noncyclic compounds with the following molecular formulas:

b. C3H4

1276
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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

g.

h.

1386
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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

e.

f.

1364
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