Hydroboration

Hydroboration is a chemical reaction that involves the addition of borane (BH3) or its derivatives to alkenes, resulting in the formation of organoboranes. This reaction is characterized by its anti-Markovnikov selectivity, where the boron atom attaches to the less substituted carbon of the alkene. The regioselectivity of hydroboration is influenced by the sterics and electronics of the alkene and the boron reagent used.