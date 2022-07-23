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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 51b
Chapter 7, Problem 51b

What is the product of the reaction of maleate and H2O when H2SO4 is used as a catalyst instead of fumarase?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize the structure of maleate. Maleate is the cis-isomer of butenedioic acid (C₄H₄O₄), with two carboxylic acid groups (-COOH) attached to a double bond in the cis configuration.
Step 2: Understand the role of H₂SO₄ as a catalyst. Sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄) is a strong acid that can protonate functional groups, making them more reactive. In this case, it facilitates the addition of water (H₂O) across the double bond in maleate.
Step 3: Predict the reaction mechanism. The reaction involves acid-catalyzed hydration. First, the double bond in maleate is protonated by H₂SO₄, creating a carbocation intermediate. This intermediate is stabilized by resonance due to the proximity of the carboxylic acid groups.
Step 4: Add water to the carbocation intermediate. A water molecule attacks the carbocation, leading to the formation of an alcohol group (-OH) on one of the carbons that originally formed the double bond.
Step 5: Deprotonation and final product formation. The protonated alcohol group loses a proton, resulting in the formation of a dihydroxy compound. The final product is a hydrated derivative of maleate, specifically malic acid (C₄H₆O₅), which contains both hydroxyl (-OH) and carboxylic acid (-COOH) groups.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Maleate and Fumarate

Maleate and fumarate are geometric isomers of maleic acid, differing in the arrangement of substituents around the double bond. Maleate has a cis configuration, while fumarate has a trans configuration. Understanding these isomers is crucial as they can lead to different reactivity and products in chemical reactions.
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Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis

Acid-catalyzed hydrolysis involves the addition of water to a compound in the presence of an acid, which enhances the reaction rate. In this case, H2SO4 acts as a catalyst, facilitating the conversion of maleate into its corresponding product by protonating the double bond, making it more susceptible to nucleophilic attack by water.
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Reaction Mechanism

The reaction mechanism outlines the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted into products. In the context of maleate reacting with water under acidic conditions, understanding the mechanism helps predict the formation of the product, which is typically a diol, and illustrates how the catalyst influences the reaction pathway.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from an alkene:

a.

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Textbook Question

Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from an alkene:

b.

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Textbook Question

What stereoisomers would you expect to obtain from each of the following reactions?

c.

d.

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Textbook Question

a. What is the major product obtained from the reaction of propene and Br2 plus excess Cl-?

b. Indicate the relative amounts of the stereoisomers that are obtained.

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Textbook Question

When Br2 adds to a cis alkene that has different substituents attached to each of the two sp2 carbons, such as cis-2-heptene, identical amounts of the two threo enantiomers are obtained even though Br- is more likely to add to the less sterically hindered carbon of the bromonium ion. Explain why identical amounts of the two enantiomers are obtained.

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Textbook Question

Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from an alkene:

c.

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