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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 49c,d
Chapter 7, Problem 49c,d

What stereoisomers would you expect to obtain from each of the following reactions?
c.
d.

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1
Step 1: Analyze the reaction conditions. The reaction involves hydrogenation using H₂ and Pd/C, which is a catalytic system that adds hydrogen across double bonds in an alkene, converting it into an alkane. This process typically occurs in a syn addition manner.
Step 2: Examine the starting material in part c. The molecule is a cyclopentene derivative with two methyl groups attached to the double bond. Hydrogenation will remove the double bond, and the stereochemistry of the resulting product will depend on the relative positions of the substituents.
Step 3: Predict the stereoisomers for part c. Since the hydrogenation occurs via syn addition, the two hydrogens will add to the same face of the cyclopentane ring. This creates two possible stereoisomers (cis and trans) depending on the orientation of the methyl groups relative to each other.
Step 4: Examine the starting material in part d. The molecule is a cyclopentene derivative with a methyl group and an ethyl group attached to the double bond. Hydrogenation will remove the double bond, and the stereochemistry of the resulting product will depend on the relative positions of the substituents.
Step 5: Predict the stereoisomers for part d. Similar to part c, the syn addition of hydrogen will lead to two possible stereoisomers (cis and trans) depending on the orientation of the methyl and ethyl groups relative to each other.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of those atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties. The two main types of stereoisomers are enantiomers, which are non-superimposable mirror images, and diastereomers, which are not mirror images of each other.
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Chirality

Chirality is a property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, much like left and right hands. A chiral molecule typically has at least one carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, creating two distinct enantiomers. Understanding chirality is crucial for predicting the stereoisomers formed in reactions, especially in organic synthesis.
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Reaction Mechanisms

Reaction mechanisms describe the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted into products, including the formation and breaking of bonds. Different mechanisms can lead to different stereochemical outcomes, such as whether a reaction proceeds via an SN1 or SN2 pathway, which can influence the stereoisomers produced. Analyzing the mechanism helps in predicting the stereochemical configuration of the products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What stereoisomers are obtained from the following reactions?

c. (E)-3-methyl-2-pentene + HBr

d. cis-3-hexene + HBr

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Textbook Question

Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from an alkene:

a.

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Textbook Question

What is the product of the reaction of maleate and H2O when H2SO4 is used as a catalyst instead of fumarase?

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Textbook Question

a. What is the major product obtained from the reaction of propene and Br2 plus excess Cl-?

b. Indicate the relative amounts of the stereoisomers that are obtained.

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Textbook Question

When Br2 adds to a cis alkene that has different substituents attached to each of the two sp2 carbons, such as cis-2-heptene, identical amounts of the two threo enantiomers are obtained even though Br- is more likely to add to the less sterically hindered carbon of the bromonium ion. Explain why identical amounts of the two enantiomers are obtained.

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Textbook Question

Using a sample of trans-2-pentene, how could you prove that the addition of Br2 forms a cyclic bromonium ion intermediate rather than a carbocation intermediate?

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