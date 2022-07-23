What stereoisomers are obtained from the following reactions?
c. (E)-3-methyl-2-pentene + HBr
d. cis-3-hexene + HBr
What stereoisomers are obtained from the following reactions?
c. (E)-3-methyl-2-pentene + HBr
d. cis-3-hexene + HBr
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from an alkene:
a.
What is the product of the reaction of maleate and H2O when H2SO4 is used as a catalyst instead of fumarase?
a. What is the major product obtained from the reaction of propene and Br2 plus excess Cl-?
b. Indicate the relative amounts of the stereoisomers that are obtained.
When Br2 adds to a cis alkene that has different substituents attached to each of the two sp2 carbons, such as cis-2-heptene, identical amounts of the two threo enantiomers are obtained even though Br- is more likely to add to the less sterically hindered carbon of the bromonium ion. Explain why identical amounts of the two enantiomers are obtained.
Using a sample of trans-2-pentene, how could you prove that the addition of Br2 forms a cyclic bromonium ion intermediate rather than a carbocation intermediate?