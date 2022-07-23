Enantiomers and Optical Activity

Enantiomers are pairs of molecules that are non-superimposable mirror images of each other, often differing in their optical activity. In the context of the bromination of cis-2-heptene, the formation of two threo enantiomers means that the reaction produces equal amounts of both forms. This is significant because it highlights how the reaction conditions and the nature of the intermediates can lead to racemic mixtures, where the optical activities of the enantiomers cancel each other out.