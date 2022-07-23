What stereoisomers are obtained from the following reactions?
c. (E)-3-methyl-2-pentene + HBr
d. cis-3-hexene + HBr
What stereoisomers are obtained from the following reactions?
c. (E)-3-methyl-2-pentene + HBr
d. cis-3-hexene + HBr
What stereoisomers would you expect to obtain from each of the following reactions?
c.
d.
What is the product of the reaction of maleate and H2O when H2SO4 is used as a catalyst instead of fumarase?
a. What is the major product obtained from the reaction of propene and Br2 plus excess Cl-?
b. Indicate the relative amounts of the stereoisomers that are obtained.
The reaction of 2-ethyl-1-pentene with Br2, with H2 + Pd/C, or with R2BH/THF followed by aqueous HO- + H2O2 leads to a racemic mixture. Explain why a racemic mixture is obtained in each case.
Using a sample of trans-2-pentene, how could you prove that the addition of Br2 forms a cyclic bromonium ion intermediate rather than a carbocation intermediate?