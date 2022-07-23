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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 14e
Chapter 7, Problem 14e

How could the following compounds be prepared using an alkene as one of the starting materials?
e.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Analyze the target compound: The structure provided is 2-methyl-2-butanol, which is a tertiary alcohol. This indicates that the hydroxyl group (-OH) is attached to a carbon atom that is bonded to three other carbon atoms.
Identify the alkene precursor: To synthesize 2-methyl-2-butanol, the alkene precursor should be 2-methyl-2-butene. This is because the double bond in the alkene will allow for the addition of the hydroxyl group at the tertiary carbon.
Choose the reaction mechanism: The preparation of a tertiary alcohol from an alkene typically involves an acid-catalyzed hydration reaction. This reaction uses water (H₂O) and an acid catalyst, such as sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄), to add a hydroxyl group to the more substituted carbon of the double bond (Markovnikov addition).
Outline the reaction conditions: Mix 2-methyl-2-butene with water in the presence of a strong acid catalyst (e.g., H₂SO₄). The acid will protonate the alkene, forming a carbocation intermediate at the tertiary carbon. Water will then attack the carbocation, leading to the formation of 2-methyl-2-butanol after deprotonation.
Verify the product: Ensure that the reaction follows Markovnikov's rule, resulting in the hydroxyl group attaching to the tertiary carbon. The final product should match the structure of 2-methyl-2-butanol.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkene Reactivity

Alkenes are unsaturated hydrocarbons characterized by at least one carbon-carbon double bond. Their reactivity is primarily due to this double bond, which can undergo various reactions such as electrophilic addition, polymerization, and oxidation. Understanding the types of reactions that alkenes can participate in is crucial for determining how to synthesize other compounds from them.
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Electrophilic Addition Reactions

Electrophilic addition reactions involve the addition of electrophiles to the electron-rich double bond of alkenes. This process typically results in the formation of more saturated products. Common electrophiles include halogens, hydrogen halides, and water, and the regioselectivity of these reactions can lead to different products based on the stability of the resulting carbocation intermediates.
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Synthesis Strategies

Synthesis strategies in organic chemistry involve planning the steps needed to convert starting materials into desired products. This includes selecting appropriate reactions, understanding reaction conditions, and predicting the outcomes. When preparing compounds from alkenes, it is essential to consider the functional groups present in the target compounds and how they can be introduced through various transformations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the major product obtained from the reaction of HBr with each of the following?

a.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following carbocations would you expect to rearrange?

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Textbook Question

How could the following compounds be prepared using an alkene as one of the starting materials?

c.

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Textbook Question

How could the following compounds be prepared using an alkene as one of the starting materials?

b.

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Textbook Question

How could the following compounds be prepared using an alkene as one of the starting materials?

d.

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the following reaction (remember to use curved arrows to show the movement of electrons from the nucleophile to the electrophile):

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