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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 17a
Chapter 7, Problem 17a

What is the major product obtained from the reaction of HBr with each of the following?
a.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of reaction. The reaction involves HBr, which is a hydrohalogenation reaction. This means the addition of HBr across the double bond in the alkene structure.
Step 2: Apply Markovnikov's rule. In hydrohalogenation, the hydrogen atom (H) from HBr will add to the carbon of the double bond that has more hydrogen atoms, while the bromine atom (Br) will add to the carbon with fewer hydrogen atoms.
Step 3: Analyze the structure of the alkene. The double bond is located between two carbons in the cyclohexane ring. One of these carbons is bonded to two hydrogens, while the other is bonded to one hydrogen. According to Markovnikov's rule, the hydrogen will add to the carbon with two hydrogens, and bromine will add to the carbon with one hydrogen.
Step 4: Draw the intermediate carbocation. After the hydrogen adds to the carbon with more hydrogens, a carbocation forms on the carbon with fewer hydrogens. This carbocation is stable because it is part of a cyclohexane ring.
Step 5: Complete the reaction by adding bromine to the carbocation. Bromine will bond to the positively charged carbon, resulting in the major product of the reaction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition

Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically involving alkenes or alkynes. In this case, HBr acts as the electrophile, adding across the double bond of cyclohexene. This process results in the formation of a more stable product, often following Markovnikov's rule, which states that the more substituted carbon will bond with the electrophile.
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Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's rule is a principle that predicts the outcome of the addition of HX (like HBr) to alkenes. It states that when HX adds to an asymmetric alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached, while the halide (Br in this case) will attach to the more substituted carbon. This rule helps in determining the major product of the reaction.
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Stability of Carbocations

The stability of carbocations is crucial in determining the major product of electrophilic addition reactions. Carbocations are positively charged carbon species that can form during the reaction. More substituted carbocations (tertiary > secondary > primary) are more stable due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects. In the reaction of HBr with cyclohexene, the formation of a more stable carbocation intermediate will favor the product that results from this pathway.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which is more highly regioselective: reaction of an alkene with BH3 or with 9-BBN?

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Textbook Question

What is the major product obtained from the reaction of HBr with each of the following?

b.

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Textbook Question

How could the following compounds be prepared using an alkene as one of the starting materials?

e.

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Textbook Question

What is the major product obtained from hydroboration–oxidation of the following alkenes?

a. 2-methyl-2-butene

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Textbook Question

Which of the following carbocations would you expect to rearrange?

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the following reaction (remember to use curved arrows to show the movement of electrons from the nucleophile to the electrophile):

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