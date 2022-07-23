Textbook Question
Which is more highly regioselective: reaction of an alkene with BH3 or with 9-BBN?
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Which is more highly regioselective: reaction of an alkene with BH3 or with 9-BBN?
What is the major product obtained from the reaction of HBr with each of the following?
b.
How could the following compounds be prepared using an alkene as one of the starting materials?
e.
What is the major product obtained from hydroboration–oxidation of the following alkenes?
a. 2-methyl-2-butene
Which of the following carbocations would you expect to rearrange?
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction (remember to use curved arrows to show the movement of electrons from the nucleophile to the electrophile):