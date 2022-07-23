Textbook Question
Which of the carbocations in part a is most stable?
1. the isobutyl cation?
2. the n-butyl cation?
3. the sec-butyl cation?
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Which of the carbocations in part a is most stable?
1. the isobutyl cation?
2. the n-butyl cation?
3. the sec-butyl cation?
Draw the mechanism for the reaction of cyclohexene with HCl
Which is more stable: a methyl cation or an ethyl cation? Why?
Rank the following carbocations in each set from most stable to least stable:
b.
Rank the following carbocations in each set from most stable to least stable:
a.
How many s bond orbitals are available for overlap with the vacant p orbital in the methyl cation?