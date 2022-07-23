Textbook Question
Dichlorocarbene can also be generated by heating sodium trichloroacetate. Propose a mechanism for the reaction.
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Dichlorocarbene can also be generated by heating sodium trichloroacetate. Propose a mechanism for the reaction.
Draw the products of the following reactions, including their configurations:
Draw the products of the following reactions, including their configurations:
What alkene gives the product shown after reaction first with ozone and then with dimethyl sulfide?
a.
Two chemists at Dupont found that ICH2ZnI is better than diazomethane at converting a C=C bond to a cylcopropane ring. Propose a mechanism for the reaction, now known as the Simmons–Smith reaction in their honor.
What alkene gives the product shown after reaction first with ozone and then with dimethyl sulfide?
c.