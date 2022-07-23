Anti-Markovnikov Addition

Anti-Markovnikov addition refers to the regioselectivity observed in certain reactions where the less substituted carbon of an alkene receives the electrophile. In the case of hydroboration, the boron atom attaches to the less substituted carbon, leading to the formation of an alcohol at that position after oxidation. This contrasts with Markovnikov's rule, where the more substituted carbon would typically receive the electrophile.