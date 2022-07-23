Textbook Question
Which is more highly regioselective: reaction of an alkene with BH3 or with 9-BBN?
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Which is more highly regioselective: reaction of an alkene with BH3 or with 9-BBN?
What is the major product obtained from the reaction of HBr with each of the following?
a.
What is the major product obtained from hydroboration–oxidation of the following alkenes?
a. 2-methyl-2-butene
Which of the following carbocations would you expect to rearrange?
What will be the product of the preceding reaction if HBr is used in place of Br2?
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction (remember to use curved arrows to show the movement of electrons from the nucleophile to the electrophile):