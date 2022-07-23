Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is a key concept in organic chemistry that refers to the relative stability of positively charged carbon species. The stability of a carbocation increases with the number of alkyl groups attached to the positively charged carbon, as these groups can donate electron density through inductive effects and hyperconjugation. This concept is essential for predicting the pathway and major product of reactions involving HBr, as the formation of more stable carbocations often leads to the favored product.