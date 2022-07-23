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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 84c,d
Chapter 7, Problem 84c,d

What is the major product of the reaction of each of the following with HBr?
c.
d.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of the given compounds. Both structures contain alkenes, which are reactive towards HBr via electrophilic addition. The first structure has a branched alkene, while the second structure has a cyclopentane ring with an alkene side chain.
Step 2: Recall the mechanism of electrophilic addition of HBr to alkenes. The reaction proceeds via the formation of a carbocation intermediate. The regioselectivity follows Markovnikov's rule, where the hydrogen atom from HBr adds to the carbon of the double bond with more hydrogens, and the bromine adds to the carbon with fewer hydrogens.
Step 3: For the first structure, identify the double bond and determine the more substituted carbon. The carbocation will form on the more substituted carbon after the hydrogen adds to the less substituted carbon.
Step 4: For the second structure, focus on the alkene side chain. Apply Markovnikov's rule to determine the major product. The hydrogen will add to the terminal carbon of the double bond, forming a carbocation on the adjacent carbon, which is more stable due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects.
Step 5: Consider any possible rearrangements of the carbocation intermediates for both structures. If a more stable carbocation can form via hydride or alkyl shifts, the reaction may proceed through that pathway before bromine adds to the carbocation to form the final product.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition Reactions

Electrophilic addition reactions are a fundamental type of reaction in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically involving alkenes or alkynes. In the presence of HBr, the double or triple bond of the hydrocarbon acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic hydrogen atom, leading to the formation of a more stable product. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the major product formed in such reactions.
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Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX (where X is a halogen) to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This rule helps predict the regioselectivity of the reaction, guiding chemists in determining which product will be the major one when HBr reacts with unsymmetrical alkenes.
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Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is a key concept in organic chemistry that refers to the relative stability of positively charged carbon species. The stability of a carbocation increases with the number of alkyl groups attached to the positively charged carbon, as these groups can donate electron density through inductive effects and hyperconjugation. This concept is essential for predicting the pathway and major product of reactions involving HBr, as the formation of more stable carbocations often leads to the favored product.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.

c.

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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.

i. (Z)-3,4-dimethyl-3-heptene + H2, Pd/C

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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed

f. 1,2-dideuteriocyclohexene + H2, Pd/C

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Textbook Question

For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.

a.

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Textbook Question

a. What product is obtained from the reaction of HCl with 1-butene? With 2-butene?

b. Which of the two reactions has the greater free energy of activation?

c. Which compound reacts more rapidly with HCl: (Z)-2-butene or (E)-2-butene?

1414
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Textbook Question

For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.

b.

1347
views