For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.
c.
For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.
c.
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.
i. (Z)-3,4-dimethyl-3-heptene + H2, Pd/C
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed
f. 1,2-dideuteriocyclohexene + H2, Pd/C
For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.
a.
a. What product is obtained from the reaction of HCl with 1-butene? With 2-butene?
b. Which of the two reactions has the greater free energy of activation?
c. Which compound reacts more rapidly with HCl: (Z)-2-butene or (E)-2-butene?
For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.
b.