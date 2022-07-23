Cyclohexene Structure

Cyclohexene is a cyclic alkene with a six-membered carbon ring and one double bond. Its structure is significant in ozonolysis as the position of the double bond influences the products formed during the reaction. Understanding the geometry and reactivity of cyclohexene is essential for predicting the outcome of ozonolysis and subsequent treatment with DMS, as it determines how the molecule will cleave and what functional groups will be generated.