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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 85a
Chapter 7, Problem 85a

For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.
a. Chemical structure of a cyclic compound illustrating ozonolysis products and subsequent treatment with dimethyl sulfide.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the functional group in the compound. The given structure is a cyclohexene, which contains a double bond within a six-membered ring.
Step 2: Understand the reaction mechanism. Ozonolysis involves the cleavage of the double bond by ozone (O₃), forming an ozonide intermediate. This intermediate is then treated with dimethyl sulfide (DMS, (CH₃)₂S), which reduces the ozonide to carbonyl compounds.
Step 3: Locate the double bond in the structure. The double bond in cyclohexene is between two adjacent carbon atoms in the ring.
Step 4: Predict the cleavage products. The double bond will split, and each carbon involved in the double bond will form a carbonyl group (either an aldehyde or ketone). For cyclohexene, this results in two molecules of formaldehyde (CH₂O).
Step 5: Summarize the reaction. After ozonolysis and treatment with dimethyl sulfide, the products are two carbonyl compounds derived from the cleavage of the double bond. In this case, the products are formaldehyde molecules.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ozonolysis

Ozonolysis is a reaction involving the cleavage of alkenes or alkynes using ozone (O3) to form carbonyl compounds, such as aldehydes and ketones. The reaction typically occurs in two steps: first, the alkene reacts with ozone to form a molozonide, which rearranges to form ozonide. This ozonide can then be hydrolyzed or treated with a reducing agent to yield the final carbonyl products.
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General properties of ozonolysis.

Dimethyl Sulfide (DMS) Treatment

Dimethyl sulfide (DMS) is often used as a reducing agent in organic chemistry, particularly in the context of ozonolysis. After the initial ozonolysis step, DMS can reduce the ozonide intermediate to yield aldehydes or ketones, effectively converting the carbonyl compounds into more stable products. This step is crucial for preventing the formation of unwanted byproducts and for achieving the desired carbonyl compounds.
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Cyclohexene Structure

Cyclohexene is a cyclic alkene with a six-membered carbon ring and one double bond. Its structure is significant in ozonolysis as the position of the double bond influences the products formed during the reaction. Understanding the geometry and reactivity of cyclohexene is essential for predicting the outcome of ozonolysis and subsequent treatment with DMS, as it determines how the molecule will cleave and what functional groups will be generated.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.

c.

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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.

i. (Z)-3,4-dimethyl-3-heptene + H2, Pd/C

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Textbook Question

What is the major product of the reaction of each of the following with HBr?

c.

d.

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Textbook Question

For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.

d.

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Textbook Question

a. What product is obtained from the reaction of HCl with 1-butene? With 2-butene?

b. Which of the two reactions has the greater free energy of activation?

c. Which compound reacts more rapidly with HCl: (Z)-2-butene or (E)-2-butene?

1414
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Textbook Question

For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.

b.

1347
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