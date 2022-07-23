What is the major product of each of the following reactions?
a.
What is the major product of each of the following reactions?
a.
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.
i. (Z)-3,4-dimethyl-3-heptene + H2, Pd/C
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed
c. 1-ethylcyclohexene + H2O + H2SO4
What is the major product of the reaction of each of the following with HBr?
c.
d.
a. What product is obtained from the reaction of HCl with 1-butene? With 2-butene?
b. Which of the two reactions has the greater free energy of activation?
c. Which compound reacts more rapidly with HCl: (Z)-2-butene or (E)-2-butene?
What is the major product of each of the following reactions?
b.