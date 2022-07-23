Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed
c. 1-ethylcyclohexene + H2O + H2SO4
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed
c. 1-ethylcyclohexene + H2O + H2SO4
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed
f. 1,2-dideuteriocyclohexene + H2, Pd/C
For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.
a.
What is the major product of the reaction of each of the following with HBr?
c.
d.
a. What product is obtained from the reaction of HCl with 1-butene? With 2-butene?
b. Which of the two reactions has the greater free energy of activation?
c. Which compound reacts more rapidly with HCl: (Z)-2-butene or (E)-2-butene?
What is the major product of each of the following reactions?
b.