Chirality and Stereocenters

Chirality is a property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, often due to the presence of a stereocenter, typically a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents. In the case of (Z)-3,4-dimethyl-3-heptene, the hydrogenation can lead to the formation of chiral products, which can exist as enantiomers. Identifying and representing these stereocenters is vital for understanding the stereochemical outcomes of the reaction.