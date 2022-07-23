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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 45c,d
Chapter 7, Problem 45c,d

What stereoisomers are obtained from the following reactions?
c. (E)-3-methyl-2-pentene + HBr
d. cis-3-hexene + HBr

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the reaction mechanism. Both reactions involve the addition of HBr to an alkene. This is an electrophilic addition reaction where the π bond of the alkene attacks the proton (H⁺) from HBr, forming a carbocation intermediate.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of the starting alkene. For part (c), (E)-3-methyl-2-pentene is an alkene with the substituents on opposite sides of the double bond. For part (d), cis-3-hexene has substituents on the same side of the double bond.
Step 3: Determine the regioselectivity of the reaction. According to Markovnikov's rule, the bromine (Br⁻) will add to the more substituted carbon of the double bond, as this stabilizes the carbocation intermediate.
Step 4: Consider stereochemistry. The addition of HBr can lead to the formation of stereoisomers due to the planar nature of the carbocation intermediate. The Br⁻ can attack from either side of the carbocation, resulting in a mixture of enantiomers or diastereomers depending on the starting alkene.
Step 5: Predict the stereoisomers formed. For (E)-3-methyl-2-pentene, the addition of HBr will yield two stereoisomers (enantiomers) due to the formation of a chiral center. For cis-3-hexene, the addition of HBr will also yield two stereoisomers (enantiomers) for the same reason. The exact stereoisomers depend on the spatial arrangement of the substituents after the addition.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of those atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties. The two main types of stereoisomers are geometric isomers (cis/trans) and optical isomers (enantiomers). Understanding stereoisomerism is crucial for predicting the outcomes of reactions involving alkenes.
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Electrophilic Addition Reactions

Electrophilic addition reactions are a fundamental type of reaction for alkenes, where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically the double bond of the alkene. In the case of alkenes reacting with HBr, the double bond opens up, allowing the bromine and hydrogen to add across the former double bond. The regioselectivity and stereochemistry of the addition depend on the structure of the alkene and the mechanism of the reaction.
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Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX (where X is a halogen) to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This rule helps predict the major product of the reaction, especially in cases where the alkene is asymmetrical. Understanding this rule is essential for determining the stereoisomers formed during the reaction of alkenes with HBr.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What stereoisomers would you expect to obtain from each of the following reactions?

c.

d.

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Textbook Question

What stereoisomers are obtained from hydroboration–oxidation of the following compounds? Assign an R or S configuration to each asymmetric center.

d. (Z)-3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene

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Textbook Question

a. What is the major product obtained from the reaction of propene and Br2 plus excess Cl-?

b. Indicate the relative amounts of the stereoisomers that are obtained.

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Textbook Question

When Br2 adds to a cis alkene that has different substituents attached to each of the two sp2 carbons, such as cis-2-heptene, identical amounts of the two threo enantiomers are obtained even though Br- is more likely to add to the less sterically hindered carbon of the bromonium ion. Explain why identical amounts of the two enantiomers are obtained.

1965
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Textbook Question

The reaction of 2-ethyl-1-pentene with Br2, with H2 + Pd/C, or with R2BH/THF followed by aqueous HO- + H2O2 leads to a racemic mixture. Explain why a racemic mixture is obtained in each case.

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Textbook Question

Using a sample of trans-2-pentene, how could you prove that the addition of Br2 forms a cyclic bromonium ion intermediate rather than a carbocation intermediate?

1366
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