Electrophilic Addition Reactions

Electrophilic addition reactions are a fundamental type of reaction for alkenes, where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically the double bond of the alkene. In the case of alkenes reacting with HBr, the double bond opens up, allowing the bromine and hydrogen to add across the former double bond. The regioselectivity and stereochemistry of the addition depend on the structure of the alkene and the mechanism of the reaction.