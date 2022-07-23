What stereoisomers would you expect to obtain from each of the following reactions?
c.
d.
What stereoisomers would you expect to obtain from each of the following reactions?
c.
d.
What stereoisomers are obtained from hydroboration–oxidation of the following compounds? Assign an R or S configuration to each asymmetric center.
d. (Z)-3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene
a. What is the major product obtained from the reaction of propene and Br2 plus excess Cl-?
b. Indicate the relative amounts of the stereoisomers that are obtained.
When Br2 adds to a cis alkene that has different substituents attached to each of the two sp2 carbons, such as cis-2-heptene, identical amounts of the two threo enantiomers are obtained even though Br- is more likely to add to the less sterically hindered carbon of the bromonium ion. Explain why identical amounts of the two enantiomers are obtained.
The reaction of 2-ethyl-1-pentene with Br2, with H2 + Pd/C, or with R2BH/THF followed by aqueous HO- + H2O2 leads to a racemic mixture. Explain why a racemic mixture is obtained in each case.
Using a sample of trans-2-pentene, how could you prove that the addition of Br2 forms a cyclic bromonium ion intermediate rather than a carbocation intermediate?