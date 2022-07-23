What stereoisomers are obtained from the following reactions?
c. (E)-3-methyl-2-pentene + HBr
d. cis-3-hexene + HBr
What stereoisomers are obtained from the following reactions?
c. (E)-3-methyl-2-pentene + HBr
d. cis-3-hexene + HBr
What stereoisomers are obtained from hydroboration–oxidation of the following compounds? Assign an R or S configuration to each asymmetric center.
a. cyclohexene
b. 1-ethylcyclohexene
The reaction of 2-ethyl-1-pentene with Br2, with H2 + Pd/C, or with R2BH/THF followed by aqueous HO- + H2O2 leads to a racemic mixture. Explain why a racemic mixture is obtained in each case.
Using a sample of trans-2-pentene, how could you prove that the addition of Br2 forms a cyclic bromonium ion intermediate rather than a carbocation intermediate?
What stereoisomers are obtained from hydroboration–oxidation of the following compounds? Assign an R or S configuration to each asymmetric center.
c. cis-2-butene
a. What alkene is required to synthesize each of the following compounds?
b. What other epoxide is formed in each synthesis?
c. Assign an R or S configuration to each asymmetric center.
1.