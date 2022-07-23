Textbook Question
Draw structures for the following:
d. 2,3-epoxy-2-methylpentane
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Draw structures for the following:
d. 2,3-epoxy-2-methylpentane
What is the product of the addition of I—Cl to 1-butene? (Hint: Chlorine is more electronegative than iodine [Table 1.3].)
What will be the major product obtained from the reaction of Br2 with 1-butene if the reaction is carried out in
a. dichloromethane?
b. water?
What alkene would you treat with a peroxyacid in order to obtain each of the epoxides in Problem 27?
a. 2-propyloxirane
b. cyclohexene oxide
What will be the major product obtained from the reaction of Br2 with 1-butene if the reaction is carried out in
c. ethyl alcohol?
d. methyl alcohol?
Draw structures for the following:
c. 2,2,3,3-tetramethyloxirane