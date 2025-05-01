Problem 58f
What is the major product of the reaction of 2-methyl-2-butene with each of the following reagents?
f. MCPBA (a peroxyacid)
Problem 58g
What is the major product of the reaction of 2-methyl-2-butene with each of the following reagents?
g. H2O + H2SO4
Problem 58j
What is the major product of the reaction of 2-methyl-2-butene with each of the following reagents?
j. Br2/CH3OH
Problem 58k
What is the major product of the reaction of 2-methyl-2-butene with each of the following reagents?
k. BH3/THF, followed by H2O2, HO- , H2O
Problem 59
Give two names for each of the following:
Problem 60
What reagents are needed to synthesize the following alcohols?
Problem 61a
What are the products of the following reactions? Indicate whether each reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.
a.
Problem 61b
What are the products of the following reactions? Indicate whether each reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.
b.
Problem 61c
What are the products of the following reactions? Indicate whether each reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.
c.
Problem 62a
When 3-methyl-1-butene reacts with HBr, two alkyl halides are formed: 2-bromo-3-methylbutane and 2-bromo-2-methylbutane. Propose a mechanism that explains the formation of these two products.
Problem 64a
What reagents are needed to carry out the following syntheses?
Problem 64b
What reagents are needed to carry out the following syntheses?
Problem 64c
What reagents are needed to carry out the following syntheses?
Problem 64d
What reagents are needed to carry out the following syntheses?
Problem 65
a. Identify two alkenes that react with HBr to form 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane without undergoing a carbocation rearrangement.
b. Would both alkenes form the same alkyl halide if DBr were used instead of HBr? (D is an isotope of H, so D+ reacts like H+.)
Problem 66a
What is the major product of each of the following reactions?
a.
Problem 66b
What is the major product of each of the following reactions?
b.
Problem 66e
What is the major product of each of the following reactions?
e.
Problem 66f
What is the major product of each of the following reactions?
f.
Problem 66g
What is the major product of each of the following reactions?
g.
Problem 66h
What is the major product of each of the following reactions?
h.
Problem 67a
Using any alkene and any other reagents, how would you prepare the following compounds?
a.
Problem 67d
Using any alkene and any other reagents, how would you prepare the following compounds?
d.
Problem 67e
Using any alkene and any other reagents, how would you prepare the following compounds?
e.
Problem 67f
Using any alkene and any other reagents, how would you prepare the following compounds?
f.
Problem 69a
Use curved arrows to show the flow of electrons that occurs in each step of the following mechanism
Problem 69b
Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for the reaction. (Hint: An alkyl halide is more stable than an alkene.)
Problem 70(5)
a. Draw the product or products that will be obtained from the reaction of cis-2-butene and trans-2-butene with each of the following reagents. If a product can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.
5. Br2 + H2O
b. With which reagents do the two alkenes react to form different products?
Problem 70a(3)
Draw the product or products that will be obtained from the reaction of cis-2-butene and trans-2-butene with each of the following reagents. If a product can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.
3. a peroxyacid
Problem 70a(1)
Draw the product or products that will be obtained from the reaction of cis-2-butene and trans-2-butene with each of the following reagents. If a product can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.
1. HCl
Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
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All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions