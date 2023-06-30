Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry10. Addition ReactionsAcid-Catalyzed Hydration
Problem 6b
a. Draw the product or products that will be obtained from the reaction of cis-2-butene and trans-2-butene with each of the following reagents. If a product can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed. 7. H2O + H2SO4 b. With which reagents do the two alkenes react to form different products?

