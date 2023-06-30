Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry10. Addition ReactionsHydrohalogenation
Problem 6l
a. Identify two alkenes that react with HBr to form 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane without undergoing a carbocation rearrangement. b. Would both alkenes form the same alkyl halide if DBr were used instead of HBr? (D is an isotope of H, so D+ reacts like H+.)

