Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep Synthesis
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep SynthesisProblem 37b
Chapter 8, Problem 37b

How can the following compounds be synthesized, starting with a hydrocarbon that has the same number of carbons as the desired product?
b. CH3CH2CH2CH2OH

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the target compound: The desired product is 1-butanol (CH₃CH₂CH₂CH₂OH), which is a primary alcohol with four carbon atoms.
Choose a starting hydrocarbon: Since the target compound has four carbons, the starting hydrocarbon should also have four carbons. A suitable choice is butane (CH₃CH₂CH₂CH₃).
Introduce a functional group: Convert butane into a compound with a functional group that can be further transformed into an alcohol. This can be achieved by halogenation (e.g., reacting butane with Cl₂ in the presence of UV light to form 1-chlorobutane, CH₃CH₂CH₂CH₂Cl).
Perform a substitution reaction: React 1-chlorobutane with aqueous NaOH (sodium hydroxide) to replace the chlorine atom with a hydroxyl group, yielding 1-butanol (CH₃CH₂CH₂CH₂OH). This is an example of an SN2 reaction.
Verify the synthesis: Confirm that the product is 1-butanol by analyzing its structure and properties, such as boiling point, IR spectrum (showing an O-H stretch), or NMR spectrum (indicating the presence of a primary alcohol).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrocarbon Structure

Hydrocarbons are organic compounds consisting solely of hydrogen and carbon atoms. Understanding their structure is crucial for synthesis, as the starting hydrocarbon must have the same number of carbon atoms as the target compound. In this case, the target compound is CH3CH2CH2CH2OH, which has four carbon atoms, indicating that the starting hydrocarbon must also contain four carbons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:52
Aromaticity of Hydrocarbons

Functional Group Transformation

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that determine their chemical reactivity. In the synthesis of CH3CH2CH2CH2OH, a hydrocarbon must undergo functional group transformation, specifically the addition of a hydroxyl group (-OH) to convert it into an alcohol. This transformation often involves reactions such as oxidation or substitution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Identifying Functional Groups

Synthetic Pathways

Synthetic pathways refer to the series of chemical reactions that lead from a starting material to a desired product. In organic synthesis, it is essential to identify the appropriate reactions and conditions to achieve the transformation. For synthesizing CH3CH2CH2CH2OH, one might consider pathways involving the reduction of carbonyl compounds or the hydration of alkenes, depending on the chosen starting hydrocarbon.
Recommended video:
2:13
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the mechanism for the following reaction:

1042
views
Textbook Question

How can the following compounds be synthesized, starting with a hydrocarbon that has the same number of carbons as the desired product?

c.

1293
views
Textbook Question

What reagents would you use for the following syntheses?

a. (Z)-3-hexene from 3-hexyne

1089
views
Textbook Question

What reagents would you use for the following syntheses?

b. (E)-3-hexene from 3-hexyne

1148
views
Textbook Question

How many would there be if stereoisomers are included?

1346
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structures and give the common and systematic names for alkynes with molecular formula C7H12. Ignore stereosiomers. (Hint: There are 14.)

2052
views