Textbook Question
Why does cis-2-butene have a higher boiling point than trans-2-butene?
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Why does cis-2-butene have a higher boiling point than trans-2-butene?
What ketones are formed from the acid-catalyzed hydration of 3-heptyne?
Drawing on what you know about the stereochemistry of alkene addition reactions,
a. write the mechanism for the reaction of 2-butyne with one equivalent of Br2.
In Table 7.2, what is the smallest alkane, the smallest terminal alkene, and the smallest terminal alkyne that are liquids at room temperature, which is generally taken to be 20 °C to 25 °C?
Which alkyne should be used for the synthesis of each of the following ketones?
a.
b.
Which alkyne should be used for the synthesis of each of the following ketones?
c.