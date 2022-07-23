Why does cis-2-butene have a higher boiling point than trans-2-butene?

Drawing on what you know about the stereochemistry of alkene addition reactions,
b. predict the configuration of the product of the reaction.
Drawing on what you know about the stereochemistry of alkene addition reactions,
b. predict the configuration of the product of the reaction.
What orbitals are used to form the carbon–carbon s bond between the highlighted carbons?
g.
h.
i.
What ketones are formed from the acid-catalyzed hydration of 3-heptyne?
Drawing on what you know about the stereochemistry of alkene addition reactions,
a. write the mechanism for the reaction of 2-butyne with one equivalent of Br2.
In Table 7.2, what is the smallest alkane, the smallest terminal alkene, and the smallest terminal alkyne that are liquids at room temperature, which is generally taken to be 20 °C to 25 °C?
What orbitals are used to form the carbon–carbon s bond between the highlighted carbons?
a.
b.
c.