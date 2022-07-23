Starting with ethyne, describe how the following compounds can be synthesized:
a. (3S,4R)-4-bromo-3-hexanol and (3R,4S)-4-bromo-3-hexanol
Starting with ethyne, describe how the following compounds can be synthesized:
a. (3S,4R)-4-bromo-3-hexanol and (3R,4S)-4-bromo-3-hexanol
What stereoisomers are obtained from the following reactions?
b.
a. Explain why a single pure product is obtained from hydroboration–oxidation of 2-butyne, whereas two products are obtained from hydroboration–oxidation of 2-pentyne.
b. Name two other internal alkynes that yield only one product upon hydroboration–oxidation.
α-Farnesene is a dodecatetraene found in the waxy coating of apple skins. What is its systematic name? Include E and Z where necessary to indicate the configuration of the double bonds.
Show how the following compound can be prepared from the given starting material. Draw the structure of the compound that is formed in each step of the synthesis.
What stereoisomers are obtained from the following reactions?