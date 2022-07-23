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Ch. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep Synthesis
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep SynthesisProblem 57a
Chapter 8, Problem 57a

Starting with ethyne, describe how the following compounds can be synthesized:
a. (3S,4R)-4-bromo-3-hexanol and (3R,4S)-4-bromo-3-hexanol

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1
Step 1: Begin with ethyne (C₂H₂) and perform a hydroboration-oxidation reaction to convert it into an aldehyde. This involves first reacting ethyne with disiamylborane (a bulky borane reagent) to form an organoborane intermediate, followed by oxidation with hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) in a basic solution (NaOH). This will yield acetaldehyde (CH₃CHO).
Step 2: Perform a Grignard reaction to extend the carbon chain. React acetaldehyde with ethylmagnesium bromide (C₂H₅MgBr) to form 3-pentanol. This reaction involves the nucleophilic attack of the Grignard reagent on the carbonyl carbon of acetaldehyde, followed by protonation during the acidic workup.
Step 3: Protect the hydroxyl group of 3-pentanol to prevent it from reacting in subsequent steps. Use a protecting group such as a silyl ether (e.g., TBDMSCl) in the presence of a base like imidazole to form the protected alcohol.
Step 4: Perform a bromination reaction to introduce a bromine atom at the 4-position. Use N-bromosuccinimide (NBS) in the presence of light or a radical initiator to selectively brominate the 4-position of the alkane chain. This step generates a racemic mixture of (3S,4R)-4-bromo-3-hexanol and (3R,4S)-4-bromo-3-hexanol.
Step 5: Deprotect the hydroxyl group to regenerate the free alcohol. Use a fluoride source such as tetrabutylammonium fluoride (TBAF) to remove the silyl protecting group, yielding the desired compounds: (3S,4R)-4-bromo-3-hexanol and (3R,4S)-4-bromo-3-hexanol.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkyne Reactivity

Ethyne, or acetylene, is a simple alkyne that can undergo various reactions due to its triple bond. This reactivity allows for the formation of different functional groups through processes such as hydrogenation, halogenation, and nucleophilic addition. Understanding how alkynes react is crucial for synthesizing more complex molecules from simpler starting materials.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In the synthesis of (3S,4R)- and (3R,4S)-4-bromo-3-hexanol, it is essential to consider the stereochemical configuration at the chiral centers. This understanding helps in predicting the outcomes of reactions and the formation of specific isomers.
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Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions are fundamental in organic chemistry, where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group in a molecule. In the synthesis of the target alcohols, nucleophilic substitution can be employed to introduce the bromine atom at the desired position. Mastery of this concept is vital for constructing complex organic molecules from simpler precursors.
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Related Practice
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What stereoisomers are obtained from the following reactions?

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