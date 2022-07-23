What stereoisomers are obtained from the following reactions?

Hydrogenation of Alkynes

Hydrogenation is a chemical reaction that involves the addition of hydrogen (H2) to an unsaturated compound, such as an alkyne. The use of a Lindlar catalyst allows for the selective partial hydrogenation of alkynes to cis-alkenes, while the use of Pd/C can lead to complete hydrogenation to alkanes. Understanding the conditions and catalysts used in hydrogenation is essential for predicting the stereochemical outcomes of the reaction.