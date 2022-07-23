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Ch. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep Synthesis
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep SynthesisProblem 55b
Chapter 8, Problem 55b

What stereoisomers are obtained from the following reactions?
b. Chemical reaction showing the hydrogenation of an alkyne with H2 and Lindlar catalyst, followed by D2 and Pd/C.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the starting material, which is a terminal alkyne (CH3CH2C≡CCH2CH3). The triple bond is the reactive site in this molecule.
Step 2: The first reaction involves H2 with a Lindlar catalyst. This selectively reduces the alkyne to a cis-alkene. The Lindlar catalyst prevents further reduction to an alkane, ensuring the formation of a cis-alkene stereoisomer.
Step 3: The second reaction involves D2 with Pd/C. This is a catalytic hydrogenation reaction, but instead of H2, D2 is used. The alkene formed in the previous step undergoes syn-addition of deuterium atoms across the double bond, resulting in a fully saturated alkane with deuterium atoms added.
Step 4: Consider stereochemistry. The Lindlar catalyst ensures the cis configuration of the alkene intermediate. The syn-addition of D2 maintains the stereochemical integrity during the second step.
Step 5: The final product is a saturated alkane with deuterium atoms added. The stereoisomers obtained depend on the spatial arrangement of substituents around the original triple bond and the cis-alkene intermediate.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties. In organic chemistry, stereoisomers can be classified into two main types: geometric isomers (cis/trans) and optical isomers (enantiomers), which are crucial for understanding the outcomes of reactions involving chiral centers.
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Determining when molecules are stereoisomers.

Hydrogenation of Alkynes

Hydrogenation is a chemical reaction that involves the addition of hydrogen (H2) to an unsaturated compound, such as an alkyne. The use of a Lindlar catalyst allows for the selective partial hydrogenation of alkynes to cis-alkenes, while the use of Pd/C can lead to complete hydrogenation to alkanes. Understanding the conditions and catalysts used in hydrogenation is essential for predicting the stereochemical outcomes of the reaction.
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Using Catalytic hydrogenation or Wilkinson’s Catalyst to turn alkynes to alkanes.

Lindlar Catalyst

The Lindlar catalyst is a palladium-based catalyst that is poisoned to selectively hydrogenate alkynes to cis-alkenes without further reducing them to alkanes. It is crucial in organic synthesis for controlling the degree of hydrogenation and achieving specific stereochemical configurations. Recognizing the role of the Lindlar catalyst helps in predicting the stereoisomers formed during the reaction process.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Starting with ethyne, describe how the following compounds can be synthesized:

a. (3S,4R)-4-bromo-3-hexanol and (3R,4S)-4-bromo-3-hexanol

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Textbook Question

A chemist is planning to synthesize 3-octyne by adding 1-bromobutane to the product obtained from the reaction of 1-butyne with sodium amide. Unfortunately, however, he forgot to order 1-butyne. How else can he prepare 3-octyne?

1005
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Textbook Question

Explain why, in hydroboration–oxidation, HO and HOOH cannot be added until after the hydroboration reaction is over.

1745
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Textbook Question

a. Explain why a single pure product is obtained from hydroboration–oxidation of 2-butyne, whereas two products are obtained from ­hydroboration–oxidation of 2-pentyne.

b. Name two other internal alkynes that yield only one product upon hydroboration–oxidation.

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Textbook Question

α-Farnesene is a dodecatetraene found in the waxy coating of apple skins. What is its systematic name? Include E and Z where necessary to indicate the configuration of the double bonds.

1086
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Textbook Question

What stereoisomers are obtained from the following reactions?

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