Starting with ethyne, describe how the following compounds can be synthesized:
a. (3S,4R)-4-bromo-3-hexanol and (3R,4S)-4-bromo-3-hexanol
Starting with ethyne, describe how the following compounds can be synthesized:
a. (3S,4R)-4-bromo-3-hexanol and (3R,4S)-4-bromo-3-hexanol
A chemist is planning to synthesize 3-octyne by adding 1-bromobutane to the product obtained from the reaction of 1-butyne with sodium amide. Unfortunately, however, he forgot to order 1-butyne. How else can he prepare 3-octyne?
Explain why, in hydroboration–oxidation, HO− and HOOH cannot be added until after the hydroboration reaction is over.
a. Explain why a single pure product is obtained from hydroboration–oxidation of 2-butyne, whereas two products are obtained from hydroboration–oxidation of 2-pentyne.
b. Name two other internal alkynes that yield only one product upon hydroboration–oxidation.
α-Farnesene is a dodecatetraene found in the waxy coating of apple skins. What is its systematic name? Include E and Z where necessary to indicate the configuration of the double bonds.
What stereoisomers are obtained from the following reactions?