Textbook Question
What reagents would you use for the following syntheses?
c. hexane from 3-hexyne
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What reagents would you use for the following syntheses?
c. hexane from 3-hexyne
What is the major product of the reaction of 1 mol of propyne with each of the following reagents?
i. sodium amide
What is the major product of the reaction of 1 mol of propyne with each of the following reagents?
g. excess H2, Pd/C
h. H2/Lindlar catalyst
What reagents would you use for the following syntheses?
b. (E)-3-hexene from 3-hexyne
What is the major product of the reaction of 1 mol of propyne with each of the following reagents?
e. aqueous H2SO4, HgSO4
f. R2BH in THF followed by H2O2/HO− /H2O
What is the major product of the reaction of 1 mol of propyne with each of the following reagents?
c. Br2 (1 mol)/CH2Cl2