Textbook Question
How can the following compounds be synthesized, starting with a hydrocarbon that has the same number of carbons as the desired product?
c.
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How can the following compounds be synthesized, starting with a hydrocarbon that has the same number of carbons as the desired product?
c.
What reagents would you use for the following syntheses?
a. (Z)-3-hexene from 3-hexyne
What reagents would you use for the following syntheses?
b. (E)-3-hexene from 3-hexyne
What is the major product of the reaction of 1 mol of propyne with each of the following reagents?
d. Br2 (2 mol)/CH2Cl2
What is the major product of the reaction of 1 mol of propyne with each of the following reagents?
e. aqueous H2SO4, HgSO4
f. R2BH in THF followed by H2O2/HO− /H2O
What is the major product of the reaction of 1 mol of propyne with each of the following reagents?
c. Br2 (1 mol)/CH2Cl2