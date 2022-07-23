Predict the relative pKa values of cyclopropene and cyclopropane.

Textbook Question
In what direction is the dipole moment in calicene? Explain.
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In what direction is the dipole moment in calicene? Explain.
Which compound in each set is aromatic? Explain your choice.
a.
Predict the relative pKa values of cyclopentadiene and cycloheptatriene.
In what direction is the dipole moment in fulvene? Explain.
Which compound in each set is aromatic? Explain your choice.
b.
Following the instructions for drawing the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the compounds shown in [Figure 8.17], draw the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the cycloheptatrienyl cation. For each compound, show the distribution of the electrons. Which of the compounds are aromatic?