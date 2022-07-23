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Ch. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of Benzene
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of BenzeneProblem 52b
Chapter 9, Problem 52b

Predict the relative pKa values of cyclopropene and cyclopropane.

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1
Step 1: Understand the concept of pKa. The pKa value is a measure of the acidity of a compound. Lower pKa values indicate stronger acids, while higher pKa values indicate weaker acids.
Step 2: Analyze the structures of cyclopropene and cyclopropane. Cyclopropene contains a double bond, making it an unsaturated compound, while cyclopropane is a saturated compound with only single bonds.
Step 3: Consider the effect of hybridization on acidity. In cyclopropene, the sp2-hybridized carbon atoms in the double bond are more electronegative than the sp3-hybridized carbon atoms in cyclopropane. This increases the acidity of cyclopropene compared to cyclopropane.
Step 4: Evaluate the ring strain in both molecules. Both cyclopropene and cyclopropane have significant ring strain due to their three-membered ring structure. However, the presence of the double bond in cyclopropene further increases the strain, which can make the molecule more acidic.
Step 5: Predict the relative pKa values. Based on the hybridization and ring strain, cyclopropene is expected to have a lower pKa (stronger acid) compared to cyclopropane, which has a higher pKa (weaker acid).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pKa and Acidity

pKa is a quantitative measure of the acidity of a compound, indicating the strength of an acid in solution. A lower pKa value corresponds to a stronger acid, meaning it dissociates more readily to release protons (H+). Understanding pKa is essential for predicting the relative acidity of different compounds, such as cyclopropene and cyclopropane.
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Cyclopropene vs. Cyclopropane Structure

Cyclopropene (structure A) contains a double bond, which introduces strain and makes it more reactive compared to cyclopropane (structure B), which has only single bonds. The presence of the double bond in cyclopropene contributes to its higher acidity, as the resulting anion from deprotonation is stabilized by resonance, unlike the anion from cyclopropane.
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Resonance Stabilization

Resonance stabilization occurs when a molecule can be represented by multiple valid Lewis structures, allowing for the delocalization of electrons. In the case of cyclopropene, the anion formed after deprotonation can be stabilized by resonance, making it more favorable for the compound to lose a proton compared to cyclopropane, which lacks such stabilization.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In what direction is the dipole moment in calicene? Explain.

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Textbook Question

Which compound in each set is aromatic? Explain your choice.

a.

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Textbook Question

Predict the relative pKa values of cyclopentadiene and cycloheptatriene.

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Textbook Question

In what direction is the dipole moment in fulvene? Explain.

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Textbook Question

Which compound in each set is aromatic? Explain your choice.

b.

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Textbook Question

Following the instructions for drawing the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the compounds shown in [Figure 8.17], draw the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the cycloheptatrienyl cation. For each compound, show the distribution of the π\(\pi\) electrons. Which of the compounds are aromatic?

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