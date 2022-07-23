Textbook Question
Which dienophile in each pair is more reactive in a Diels–Alder reaction?
2.
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Which dienophile in each pair is more reactive in a Diels–Alder reaction?
2.
What is the product of the following reaction?
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
Which dienophile in each pair is more reactive in a Diels–Alder reaction?
1.
Draw the major products obtained from the reaction of one equivalent of HBr with the following compounds. For each reaction, indicate the kinetic product and the thermodynamic product.
b.
Which diene and which dienophile could be used to prepare each of the following?
e.