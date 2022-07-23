Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:

Textbook Question
What is the product of the following reaction?
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What is the product of the following reaction?
How many stereoisomers of each product could be obtained?
Cyclopentadiene can react with itself in a Diels–Alder reaction. Draw the endo and exo products.
What are the products of the following reaction?
Draw the major products obtained from the reaction of one equivalent of HBr with the following compounds. For each reaction, indicate the kinetic product and the thermodynamic product.
b.
Which diene and which dienophile could be used to prepare each of the following?
e.