What is the product of the following reaction?

Textbook Question
How many stereoisomers of each product could be obtained?
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How many stereoisomers of each product could be obtained?
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
Cyclopentadiene can react with itself in a Diels–Alder reaction. Draw the endo and exo products.
As many as 18 different Diels–Alder products can be obtained by heating a mixture of 1,3-butadiene and 2-methyl-1,3-butadiene. Identify the products.
What are the products of the following reaction?
Which diene and which dienophile could be used to prepare each of the following?
e.