What are the major 1,2- and 1,4-addition products of the following reaction? Indicate the kinetic and the thermodynamic products.
a.
What are the major 1,2- and 1,4-addition products of the following reaction? Indicate the kinetic and the thermodynamic products.
a.
What is the major product when the methoxy substituent in the preceding reaction is bonded to C-2 of the diene rather than to C-1?
What are the major 1,2- and 1,4-addition products of the following reaction? Indicate the kinetic and the thermodynamic products.
b.
What are the products of the following reactions?
d.
Write a general rule that can be used to predict the major product of a Diels–Alder reaction between an alkene with an electron-withdrawing substituent and a diene with a substituent that can donate electrons by resonance depending on the location of the substituent on the diene.
A student wanted to know whether the greater proximity of the nucleophile to the C-2 carbon in the transition state is what causes the 1,2-addition product to be formed faster when 1,3-butadiene reacts with HCl. Therefore, she decided to investigate the reaction of 2-methyl-1,3-cyclohexadiene with HCl. Her friend told her that she should use 1-methyl-1,3-cyclohexadiene instead. Should she follow her friend's advice?