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Ch. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of Benzene
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of BenzeneProblem 44b
Chapter 9, Problem 44b

What are the products of the following reactions?
b. Chemical reaction diagram showing benzene and an alkene reacting to form a bridged product.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction taking place. For example, determine if it is a substitution, elimination, addition, or rearrangement reaction. This will depend on the reactants and reaction conditions provided in the problem.
Analyze the structure of the reactants. Look for functional groups, double or triple bonds, and any stereochemistry that might influence the reaction pathway.
Consider the reaction conditions (e.g., reagents, solvents, temperature, and catalysts). These will help you predict the mechanism and the products. For example, the use of a strong base might suggest an elimination reaction, while an acid catalyst might indicate an addition reaction.
Write out the mechanism step by step. Show how bonds are broken and formed, and use curved arrows to indicate the movement of electrons. This will help you visualize the intermediates and transition states.
Determine the final products by completing the reaction mechanism. Ensure that you account for all atoms and charges, and check for any stereochemical outcomes if applicable.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. A clear grasp of mechanisms helps predict the products of reactions and the conditions under which they occur.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups is essential for predicting the behavior of organic compounds during reactions, as they dictate reactivity and the types of products formed.
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Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions. It is essential for determining the amounts of substances consumed and produced, allowing chemists to predict yields and understand the proportions in which reactants react. Mastery of stoichiometry is vital for balancing chemical equations and optimizing reaction conditions.
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Organic molecules in your everyday life.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What diene and what dienophile should be used to synthesize the following?

e.

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Textbook Question

What two products are formed from each of the following reactions?

b.

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Textbook Question

Explain why the following compounds are not optically active:

b. the product obtained from the reaction of 1,3-butadiene with trans-1,2-dichloroethene

909
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Textbook Question

Explain why the following compounds are not optically active:

a. the product obtained from the reaction of 1,3-butadiene with cis-1,2-dichloroethene

953
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Textbook Question

Write a general rule that can be used to predict the major product of a Diels–Alder reaction between an alkene with an electron-withdrawing substituent and a diene with a substituent that can donate electrons by resonance depending on the location of the substituent on the diene.

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Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

a.

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