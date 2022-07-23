What diene and what dienophile should be used to synthesize the following?
e.
What diene and what dienophile should be used to synthesize the following?
e.
What two products are formed from each of the following reactions?
b.
Explain why the following compounds are not optically active:
b. the product obtained from the reaction of 1,3-butadiene with trans-1,2-dichloroethene
Explain why the following compounds are not optically active:
a. the product obtained from the reaction of 1,3-butadiene with cis-1,2-dichloroethene
Write a general rule that can be used to predict the major product of a Diels–Alder reaction between an alkene with an electron-withdrawing substituent and a diene with a substituent that can donate electrons by resonance depending on the location of the substituent on the diene.
What are the products of the following reactions?
a.